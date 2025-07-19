Who Is Manny Pacquiao’s Trainer for Mario Barrios Fight?

The fight that has dominated headlines for months is now just hours away from becoming reality. On July 19 in Las Vegas, 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao will come out of retirement to challenge current WBC world welterweight champion Mario Barrios. With everything on the line, Pacquiao has been training in full “Rocky” style and appears to be in fine form as he eyes one last shot at championship glory.

As fight night approaches, PacMan has made it clear he won’t underestimate his younger opponent. And Barrios, for his part, has also vowed not to give boxing’s only eight-division world champion any special treatment, treating him instead like any other challenger. With legacies hanging in the balance and fan anticipation at an all-time high, the stage is set. But before the opening bell rings, do you know who Manny Pacquiao has been training with?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Freddie Roach back as Manny Pacquiao’s coach for his comeback?

While many fans are thrilled to see the Filipino legend lacing up the gloves once again, others are concerned that Manny Pacquiao, now 46, is simply too old to step back into the ring, especially against a reigning WBC champion who’s 16 years younger. For those in the latter camp, there may be some comfort in knowing that Manny Pacquiao has reunited with his longtime trainer, Freddie Roach, for this comeback. Given all they’ve achieved together, there’s no doubt that Pacquiao is in trusted hands as he prepares for July 19.

AD

via Imago Pro boxer and Senator Manny ÒPacmanO Pacquiao(L) workouts with his trainer Freddie Roach Monday at the Wildcard Gym in Hollywood CA, July 8, 2019. He will be challenging undefeated WBA welterweight super champion Keith ÒOne TimeOThurman seen on PBC on FOX Sports PPV on July 20th at MGN Grand Arena in Las Vegas NV. Hollywood U.S. – ZUMAbl1_ 20190708_zaf_bl1_010 Copyright: xGenexBlevinsx Pro boxer and Senator Manny ÒPacmanO Pacquiao L workouts with his trainer Freddie Roach Monday at – ZUMA8 92192678st Copyright: xGenexBlevinsx

However, it’s important to note that Roach’s presence in Pacquiao’s corner doesn’t necessarily mean he supports the decision to come out of retirement. In an interview with Boxing Scene’s Kieran Mulvaney in May, Roach shared his initial reservations. “Now we’re hearing rumors about him making the comeback and stuff like that,” he said, before the fight date had been officially announced. “I really don’t want to see him make a comeback, because I think he’s already been great. He’s already done everything he can do.”

The 65-year-old legendary trainer went on to explain what ultimately changed his mind. “But he says, ‘I just have one more in me,’” Roach recalled. He also revealed that, “One day, he came down to a show near here, and he sat with me, and his wife sat with me. And the most unusual thing that happened that day was that his wife said she wants to see him in one more fight. I’ve never seen that.” So while Roach has since accepted Manny Pacquiao’s return, his initial reluctance adds an interesting layer to the legend’s comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How is Roach preparing a 46-year-old Pacquiao for the ring?

Having worked together since his U.S. debut against Lehlo Ledwaba in 2001, Manny Pacquiao has been training under the watchful eye of his longtime coach Freddie Roach at Roach’s iconic Wild Card Gym in LA. For his part, the veteran trainer cares deeply for his charge, who has also spoken lovingly of him ever since. “We did a couple of rounds with mitts back in 2001. Now we’re together again, continuing our careers,” PacMan shared.

Still, the looming controversy ahead of this bout is hard to ignore: the glaring 16-year age gap between Pacquiao, now 46, and Mario Barrios, 30. Roach knows firsthand the risks of pushing beyond a fighter’s prime. When he was boxing under legendary trainer Eddie Futch in the 1980s, Futch warned him to stop due to early signs of Parkinson’s. Roach chose to fight on, losing five of his final six bouts before retiring at 26. The consequences of that decision still follow him to this day, and he has since vowed to never hesitate to have that tough conversation with any of his fighters if he believes it’s time for them to step away.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Whether that conversation has taken place with Manny Pacquiao remains unclear. So when asked, the Kibawe native sidestepped the question, instead reflecting on the demands of the sport. “Being a fighter is not easy,” Manny Pacquiao said. “There’s a lot of consequences if you don’t discipline yourself. Even the smallest rules matter during preparation. There’s a protocol in boxing, a protocol for fighters, that we need to follow to stay strong and last in our careers.”

As for those working behind the scenes, insiders at Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) appear unbothered. A PBC executive told Uncrowned there are “no concerns about his age,” and that the former eight-division champion is in fighting shape. Now with Roach in his corner, and history on his side, Manny Pacquiao looks poised to give it everything he has left. That said, do you think PacMan will have his hand raised tomorrow night?