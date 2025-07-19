Who Is Mario Barrios’ Sister Selina Barrios? Is She a Professional Boxer?

In a few hours, Mario Barrios will face the biggest test of his gritty career. A legacy-defining bout against returning icon Manny Pacquiao, and a win here can completely change the trajectory of his career. The ‘El Azteca’ finally has the chance to prove everyone his worth, and he will need all the support he can get.

Fortunately, he has strong support in his corner with trainers Bob Santon and Richard Barrientes. Yet, the most vital presence will be his sister, Selina Barrios, who has stood by the WBC welterweight champion since their childhood days.

All about Mario Barrios’ sister, Selina Barrios

Born on January 29, 1993, in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S., Selina Barrios is the elder sister of Mario Barrios. The sibling duo shared a deep bond since childhood and used to train together under their parents’ guidance. Nicknamed ‘Aztec Queen,’ the Racine native made her pro debut in January 2017, in a winning effort against Tammy Franks. Keeping up with the momentum, she picked up the vacant NABF Female Lightweight title in December 2017. As of now, the 32-year-old boxer has a 6-1 record with her sole loss coming in 2019 against Melissa Hernández. And while she bounced back from that loss just a few months later, she hasn’t returned to the squared circle since 2019.

After stepping away from the ring, her career took a new direction as a trainer and co-trainer in Mario Barrios’ camp. She first appeared in her brother’s corner during his comeback fight against Jovanie Santiago on February 11, 2023, in San Antonio, a moment Barrios deeply values. “Having my sister Selina in my camp has been really important. We started this boxing journey together when I was six and she was eight. We’ve always been in each other’s corner since the very beginning. Nobody knows me better in and out of the ring than her,” he shared in a PBC interview a few years ago.

The 32-year-old has since become a vital presence in his corner, offering critical insights. Since her involvement, the 30-year-old has remained undefeated, underscoring her significant impact. Reflecting on her role, she said, “I know my brother, he’s been in this boxing game for a while. As coaches, we need to see those little things that can help here and there. I know my brother’s style of boxing and what will help him.”

Though Selina Barrios’ fighting career didn’t fully meet expectations, her transition to a respected trainer has cemented her legacy in San Antonio’s boxing scene, serving as an inspiring example of reinvention.

Mario Barrios’ sister is becoming the voice of the voiceless

Beyond her role as a co-trainer for her brother Mario Barrios, Selina Barrios has become a cornerstone of the Alamo City boxing community, training local fighters and inspiring youth and women to embrace the sport. In a recent FightHub TV interview, the 32-year-old shared how boxing can transform lives, drawing from her own experience of taking up the sport for self-defense.

As a woman, she feels a deep responsibility to guide young girls, showing them a path to empowerment through boxing. In a 2023 Inside the Ring interview, she emphasized, “Us as women, we can do anything a man can do. The only difference is, it is not well known, and you don’t see it as often. So, I’m hoping to encourage these women who want to be coaches or join boxing to go ahead and do it.”

Having fully embraced her role as a trainer, the 32-year-old has revitalized Barrios’ career since joining his team, contributing to his undefeated streak as the WBC welterweight champion. As she prepares him for his pivotal fight against Manny Pacquiao, she understands the weight of this opportunity. Knowing firsthand the struggles her brother has overcome to reach this moment. With her guidance, she aims to lead Mario to another triumph, a win that will cement her impact and her brother’s legacy throughout the welterweight division. Do you think Mario Barrios can walk out as a winner against Manny Pacquiao? Let us know your thoughts down below.