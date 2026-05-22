Who Is Paige Moorehead? All You Need to Know About Floyd Mayweather’s Paternity Case

For years, Floyd Mayweather Jr.‘s personal life has remained one of the most talked-about aspects alongside his boxing career. And now, the undefeated boxing great has found himself in the spotlight once again after a Nevada court officially recognized him as the father of another child and ordered him to pay up the child support he owes.

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According to court records obtained by TMZ, the judge declared Floyd Mayweather the father of a child named Price Moorhead. He had allegedly had the child with a woman named Paige Moorhead. As such, the judge has now ordered him to pay up the child support he owes to the mother. Since then, intrigue around the child’s mother has increased, and here’s all you need to know about the woman at the center of the lawsuit.

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Who is Paige Moorehead, and how did she know Floyd Mayweather?

Paige Moorhead was reportedly a dancer at Floyd Mayweather’s Las Vegas strip club Girl Collection. Not much is publicly known about her background before she became associated with the famous boxer. According to court records, Moorhead has claimed the two were in an eight-year relationship before splitting in 2021 following his knowledge of her pregnancy.

According to the reported timeline, Moorhead and Mayweather began dating sometime in 2013. Four years later, in 2017, the 50-0 boxer supposedly allowed her to work at his establishment, where she remained employed for the next four years.

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What did Paige Moorhead claim Floyd Mayweather did when she got pregnant?

As per court documents, Moorhead claimed she became pregnant in 2021. And in April, when the boxer found out about her pregnancy, he pressured her to abort the child. When she refused, he ultimately fired her from his nightclub.

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In June 2023, after the suit was filed in a Nevada court, Mayweather was served the legal papers twice. He was also ordered by the judge to undergo a DNA test to determine if the child was his.

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However, Floyd Mayweather reportedly failed to comply with multiple court orders to take a DNA test during the paternity proceedings. As such, the court issued a default judgment in March 2026, legally declaring him the father of the child without the need for a biological test.

What did the court rule, and how much does Floyd Mayweather now owe in child support?

With the court declaring the boxing legend as Price’s father, the judge awarded the mother, Paige Moorehead, exactly what she requested—$32,850 per month in child support.

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The judge also ordered the 49-year-old to pay nearly $1 million ($933,050) in back support, based on the child’s birth in December 2021.

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Imago Boxing: Benavidez vs Plant Mar 25, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends the David Benavidez not pictured and Caleb Plant not pictured Interim WBC Super Middleweight Championship boxing bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 20230325_jca_aa9_046

Now, in the most recent update, the judge has authorized Paige Moorehead to place a $2 million lien on Floyd Mayweather’s California property to help secure future payments from the boxer.

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Amid the heated legal case, another layer of intrigue surrounding the Mayweather family dynamic has emerged, particularly regarding whether Price Moorhead is Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s youngest child.

Who is Price Moorhead? How old is Mayweather’s youngest child?

Born in December 2021, Price Moorhead is Floyd Mayweather’s officially recognized daughter. Currently four years old, the child is now considered the undefeated boxer’s fifth child. Notably, most of Mayweather’s other children are already in their twenties, which seemingly makes Price his youngest child at the moment.

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With Mayweather having another child to care for, does this development ultimately shift the dynamics within his family?

How does this change the dynamics of Floyd Mayweather’s family?

Well, with another person officially added to Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s family, that definitely changes his family dynamics. But currently, it remains under wraps how Floyd’s family feels about the situation. That said, the real question now seems to be whether the boxer can handle the hefty child support ordered by the court.

Mayweather has repeatedly boasted about having a net worth of $1 billion. So, the multimillion-dollar child support ordered by the court should not be much trouble for him to bear. However, it is worth noting that there are several financial issues plaguing Mayweather at the moment, which can make the situation difficult for him.

With many details still left to be revealed, Floyd Mayweather’s legal paternity drama has etched another controversial chapter in his life.