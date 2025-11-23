Who’s Next for David Benavidez After Winning Anthony Yarde Boxing Fight?

Anthony Yarde is a tough boxer; he gave Artur Beterbiev quite the challenge before getting knocked out. Obviously, people thought he could potentially upset David Benavidez on November 22 at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, he was the underdog for a reason, and ‘The Mexican Monster’ proved why.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 28-year-old came out aggressive, as many had expected, and won the fight via seventh-round technical knockout to defend his WBC light heavyweight title for the first time. However, now that David Benavidez has done the obvious, everyone must be wondering what’s next for the Miami, Florida resident. A title shot? Or more waiting?

ADVERTISEMENT

David Benavidez could land a title shot next

Despite being highly capable and holding the No. 1 contender spot, the WBC kept him waiting for over a year for a title shot against Canelo Alvarez during his time at super middleweight. Now, with Benavidez closing in on a potential showdown with unified light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, it seems he might finally get the opportunity he was long overdue for.

Imago May 6 2022 Las Vegas Nevada T-Mobile Arena Toshiba Plaza Weigh In Canelo Saul Alvarez Dmitry Bivol Las Vegas Nevada USA Copyright: xTomxHoganx CaneloBivolWeighIn_Hoganphotos1473

Benavidez already holds the WBC light heavyweight title, while Bivol possesses the remaining three belts. With Benavidez’s latest win, the stage is set for what would be a massive undisputed clash, and he unquestionably deserves it. But boxing is unpredictable, and big fights don’t always fall into place. If the Bivol bout fails to materialize, Benavidez could turn his attention to the interim champions instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

In theory, David Benavidez could face interim WBO champion Callum Smith, a fight that would further strengthen his claim to an undisputed shot. Alternatively, he could target WBA interim champion Albert Ramirez. Still, the most likely scenario is Benavidez meeting Bivol next, especially considering Bivol’s stated intentions for his return to the ring.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Dmitry Bivol only wants big fights

Dmitry Bivol isn’t interested in easing his way back into the ring. After undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disc that had bothered him for nearly a decade, the unified light heavyweight champion is targeting a return in early 2026. And he wants it to be meaningful.

According to Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, Bivol made his intentions clear during a recent meeting. “The big thing and key with him is that he just wants big fights, big money, and true tests,” Hearn told The Ring. “He’s not interested in a random fight. He wants Canelo Alvarez, Benavidez, Beterbiev, maybe Jai Opetaia.”

Bivol, who became undisputed at 175 pounds after defeating Artur Beterbiev in their February rematch, even vacated his WBC belt earlier this year instead of taking a mandatory bout. The Canelo fight is unlikely to happen, as Beterbiev and Benavidez are the only big fights left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having said that, David Benavidez appears to be one step away from finally securing a fight against Dmitry Bivol. However, only time will tell whether that fight actually materializes. Do you think it will happen?