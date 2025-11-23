Who’s Next for Devin Haney After Winning Brian Norman Jr. Boxing Fight?

Devin Haney has done it once again. Despite debuting at welterweight, ‘The Dream’ Haney has managed to pull off what many had expected him to. The 27-year-old defeated Brian Norman Jr. on Saturday, November 22, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to become the new WBO welterweight champion.

This, of course, comes after his awful performance against Jose Ramirez earlier this year in May. However, now that he has found yet another belt in yet another division, the question everyone might be asking is, what should Devin Haney do next? Well, if you are also one of those people, here are the options Haney has going forward.

Devin Haney has a buffet of options available

Ryan Garcia has announced that he will face Mario Barrios early next year for the WBC welterweight title. If Garcia rebounds from his loss to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero earlier this year, a showdown with Devin Haney could finally materialize after Haney’s latest win. In fact, that seems to be the trajectory for both fighters. They were previously lined up for a rematch, but Garcia’s defeat to Romero derailed those plans.

Still, Haney has alternatives. He could shift away from the Garcia matchup and pursue IBF welterweight champion Lewis Crocker, who is fresh off a split-decision win over rival Paddy Donovan. That route would put Haney in position to unify two belts before revisiting a Garcia fight—should Garcia beat Barrios—to add a third title to the mix. The final piece of the puzzle would be the WBA belt, currently held by Romero.

Haney could also target Romero directly, but Romero appears occupied after being ordered to defend his title against No. 1 contender Shakhram Giyasov. If Romero vacates the belt to chase a Manny Pacquiao fight, as he’s hinted, Haney may face whoever claims the vacant strap. Even so, the most likely next opponent for Haney remains Ryan Garcia—provided Garcia gets past Barrios.

What makes the Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney rematch even more exciting is their backstory. Garcia, despite being the underdog, defeated Haney in their first fight in April 2024. However, the loss was expunged due to the banned substance Ostarine found in Garcia’s system. That, combined with the animosity they have between them, will make their rematch the biggest attraction.

Yet, there’s one more man Devin Haney can pursue. Even more.

‘The Dream’ Haney can look to make the fight that didn’t happen

Before settling on Norman Jr., Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez were in talks for a mega fight. Haney was all for the fight to unfold at super lightweight. But then, ‘The Takeover’ backed out of the fight. Now, Lopez is reportedly in conversation to face Shakur Stevenson sometime in the first quarter of 2026.

If Teofimo Lopez can beat Shakur Stevenson, Haney might be open to coming back down to super lightweight and face Lopez in his own backyard. Alternatively, Lopez could make the climb if he finally agrees to face Devin Haney. However, this one is less likely to happen, at least anytime soon.

Having said that, Devin Haney clearly has a lot of options to choose from. But ultimately, he would land on a rematch against Ryan Garcia since he has to prove that Garcia won because of PEDs. What do you think?