Who Will Andrew Tate Fight at Misfits Boxing? Rules, Weight Class, & More

Andrew Tate may have never stepped into a professional boxing ring, but that could soon change. The controversial social media personality, who is currently entangled in multiple legal battles, is reportedly in advanced talks to make his boxing debut under the Misfits Boxing banner, founded by British content creator and fellow influencer KSI.

Though Tate’s potential appearance has been teased, fans are left with more questions than answers. While Tate lacks professional boxing experience, he isn’t a stranger to combat sports—his background in kickboxing includes professional competition and world titles, which could give him an edge once the gloves are on. Still, the question remains: who is ‘Top G’ fighting?

When, where, and who?

Andrew Tate is on the verge of making his long-awaited boxing debut, with reports suggesting that his first boxing match announcement could come as soon as this Saturday’s Misfits event in Manchester, England, headlined by Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold. Even though Tate hasn’t fought since a 2020 kickboxing bout in Romania, Ariel Helwani’s Uncrowned reports that his boxing match will be in the heavyweight division.

If the deal between Tate and Misfits actually goes through, the fight is expected to unfold in either Dubai or the United States later this year. Despite these updates, an opponent for Tate has not been decided, nor have the rules been revealed. However, since the Misfits have previously matched crossover fighters with huge names such as Logan Paul, Tommy Fury, and Dillon Danis, chatter about Tate’s opponent is rife with speculation.

Before his controversial rise to global fame, Tate was a four-time kickboxing champion, while his younger brother, Tristan Tate, was a European champion. But why exactly has Tate decided to fight in a boxing match? Could he be running out of money?

Andrew Tate loses £180k in pursuit of buying a supercar

While fighting legal battles, Andrew Tate can’t seem to catch a break, as he just lost £180,000. Why? Well, the Devon and Cornwall Police just seized a deposit Tate placed on an Aston Martin Valhalla supercar. According to Sarah Clarke KC, representing the force, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that the funds were the “proceeds of tax and VAT evasion and money laundering.”

The money came from Tate’s Coinbase cryptocurrency account linked to Tate’s business, on which no tax had been paid. Tate and his brother didn’t put up much of a fight, as they let the forfeiture happen without a hitch. What makes this worse for Tate is that the amount now adds to the £2.7 million seized in December 2024. This happened after the court came to the conclusion that they failed to pay tax on £21 million in revenue. And here’s the thing.

This £21 million in revenue, detectives have linked to human trafficking allegations in Romania against Tate. Det Supt Jon Bancroft said the ruling showed police would “relentlessly pursue all criminal funds without fear or favour.”

It’s unclear whether Andrew Tate is really running out of money, since someone in that situation wouldn’t go purchasing an Aston Martin. Regardless, Tate can expect a pretty penny if he does fight in a boxing match, as the reports suggest. Who do you think his opponent will be?