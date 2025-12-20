Who’s Next for Jake Paul After Losing Anthony Joshua Fight?

Jake Paul‘s bout with Anthony Joshua was always going to reveal where he stands in boxing, win or lose. With the result now in, as ‘The Problem Child’ fell against the might of the former king in the sixth round, attention quickly switches to what happens next. Paul’s career has been built on momentum and savvy matchmaking, and a loss here does not change that; it just reshapes the options available to him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This isn’t a time for overreaction or reinvention. It’s about direction. ‘The Problem Child’ remains one of the sport’s most popular figures, and the next opponent will be chosen with purpose. Whether the goal is to fix a storyline, remain commercially relevant, or reset for another serious run, a few paths make far more sense than the others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Most Realistic Paths After the Joshua Loss

Tommy Fury

The most obvious move—and the one that makes the most sense right away—is a Tommy Fury rematch. Regardless of how the Anthony Joshua bout played out, Fury remains the unfinished business in Jake Paul’s boxing career. He is the only man to defeat Paul as a professional, and that fact hasn’t aged out. A loss to Joshua makes the rematch even more logical.

It provides ‘The Problem Child’ with an opportunity to settle, reset, and regain momentum without pretending the Fury fight never occurred. As Paul has previously stated, “You don’t run from losses — you fix them.” A Fury rematch achieves exactly that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mandatory Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock 12901501y Tommy Fury logo detail showing a cross and rosary beads Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte, WBC Heavyweight Championship, Undercard press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Boxing, Wembley Stadium, London, UK – 21 Apr 2022 Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte, WBC Heavyweight Championship, Undercard Press Conference, Boxing, Wembley Stadium, London, UK – 21 Apr 2022 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 12901501y

From a commercial standpoint, it is clean. Fans understand it right away. Promoters are not required to over-explain the stakes. Fury isn’t tied up in heavyweight title politics, and there is no long queue blocking negotiations. It’s familiar, sellable, and matches Jake Paul’s situation after losing to Anthony Joshua.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal is another name that has been quietly mentioned in the conversation. He does not bring boxing titles, but he does bring recognition, toughness, and crossover appeal. Masvidal has been mentioned as a potential next opponent in betting circles, and the appeal is clear.

The two are vocal personalities, with two fan bases, and a bout that is entertaining without pretending to be something it isn’t. For Jake Paul, it’s a means to stay visible while avoiding another quick plunge into elite boxing danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSI

Then there’s KSI, the eternal rivalry. Even after a loss, the fight is still meaningful because it is based on years of buildup, not records. ‘The Problem Child’ has openly teased it before, and the boxing media continues to focus on it as unfinished business. The fight between Jake Paul and KSI is not based on rankings. It depends on attention, which will not vanish after Joshua.

Losing to Anthony Joshua doesn’t close doors for Jake Paul. It narrows them. And sometimes, that makes the next move clearer than before.