Why Can’t Anyone KO Canelo Alvarez? Even Joe Rogan Was Stunned After Learning His Secret

Canelo Alvarez is all set to defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Terence Crawford on September 13, 2025, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The fight, promoted by Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing, will put all four major belts—WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO—as well as The Ring title on the line, making it a historic pound-for-pound supremacy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Canelo has always been regarded as one of boxing’s most durable fighters. Opponents are frequently amazed by how difficult he is to beat, which has frustrated some of the sport’s best. Now, veteran pundit and International Boxing Hall of Famer Jim Lampley explains why Canelo is so difficult to knock out. And trust us when we tell you that it is a must-read, as with decades of experience calling major fights, Lampley’s analysis carries some serious weight in the boxing world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Canelo’s Legs: The Real Secret to His Unbreakable Base

To understand Canelo Alvarez’s legendary durability, you must start looking below the belt. Why? Because it’s his legs, not just his chin, that make him as immovable as a rock. And to help us get a better understanding of it all, Jim Lampley sat with Joe Rogan on his podcast as he broke it all down for us boxing fans. “Everything I do in boxing is upper body, and everything I do on the horse is lower body,” Lampley recalled the 35-year-old saying, reflecting the unique combination of his training regimen.

The veteran commentator, who has closely tracked Canelo’s career, believes that the answer to his durability isn’t just in his jaw:“On that basis, I am the one who theorizes that the reason you can’t knock him down is not because of his chin—it’s because of his legs, his base. You can’t get him off balance. He is too strong from the waist down.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 35-year-old’s strength goes well beyond the boxing ring. Lampley described how the fighter develops his lower-body power through intense hunter jumper horseback training, stating that Canelo sees it as an extra component to his boxing regimen: while all of his work in the gym focuses on his upper body, everything he does on the horse is designed to strengthen his legs, improve balance, and lay the groundwork that makes him so difficult to knock down.

Lampley revealed, “I also used to go down the hill from my house off of Via de la Valle in uh Del Mar and watch him train at the equestrian center.” He further added, “he would go to the equestrian center in the morning and do 2 and 1/2 hours of hunter jumper riding before going to his gym.” As expected, Joe Rogan was clearly stunned by this unusual addition to a training regimen that even makes the unorthodox seem ordinary: “Why the f— would you do that when you’re training for a fight?”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cortez Boxing Co. (@cortezboxingco) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

By combining traditional boxing with this type of athletic cross-training, the Mexican legend builds explosive strength in his legs while keeping perfect balance. Few in the sport have replicated his method, which is one of the reasons he’s so difficult to beat. The combination of leg strength, balance, and coordination results in a fighter who is not only difficult to strike but practically impossible to destabilize, requiring opponents to adapt in ways few can master. So, will Terence Crawford be able to pull off the impossible?

Why Challengers Like Crawford Might Fail

Honestly, even elite fighters such as Terence Crawford will find Canelo Alvarez to be their toughest challenge. Jim Lampley emphasized the champion’s resilience, noting that he possesses possibly the greatest punch resistance in the sport, so much so that the only “knockout” in his career did not even result in him hitting the canvas.

The 35-year-old’s training regimen further reinforces this advantage. “I used to go down the hill from my house off of Via de la Valle in Del Mar and watch him train at the equestrian center, where he would go in the morning and do two and a half hours of hunter jumper riding before going to his gym in the afternoon to do three and a half hours of boxing training,” Lampley revealed.

Terence Crawford’s dual approach, upper body strength for punching and defense, and lower body training on horseback, means he’s up against a fighter whose foundation has been built over years to resist force and maintain control under pressure. The lesson for challengers is clear: breaking the Mexican boxer’s balance is not just difficult but may be nearly impossible.

via Imago September 14, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ 62-2-2-39KOs of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico defeats EDGAR BERLANGA 22-1-17KOs of Brooklyn, NY by a unanimous decision 118-109, 117-110, 118-109 during PBC on Prime boxing at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240914_zsp_o117_127 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Few boxers can match Canelo Alvarez’s durability, balance, and technique, making him a living puzzle in the ring. Opponents must deal with not only his strikes but also his nearly superhuman capacity to stay upright and recover swiftly, thanks to years of focused and unconventional training.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Crawford and anyone looking to dethrone the undisputed super middleweight king, Alvarez’s unshakable base is a problem that cannot be handled through physical power alone; it is a science.