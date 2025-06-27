Why Did Deontay Wilder Split With Malik Scott? Who Is His New Trainer?

After losing 4 out of his last 5 fights, for Deontay Wilder, one thing was certain: There needs to be a change. He can not make his comeback with the same approach that led him to one of the darkest phases of his career. Unfortunately, this meant parting ways with his longtime friend and trainer, Malik Scott.

On Thursday, The Bronze Bomber was not only 10lbs heavier than his last fight against Zhilei Zhang, but also announced parting ways with Scott. The latter had been a key part of Wilder’s corner for nearly a decade, making his replacement a significant challenge. So, who’s stepping in as the former WBC heavyweight champion’s coach for his June 27 fight against Tyrrell Herndon? Let’s find out.

Who is Deontay Wilder’s new trainer against Tyrrell Herndon?

“He’s in good hands and I know he’s in good hands,” said Scott, breaking the news to The Montgomery Independent, as Wilder’s long-time co-trainer, Don House, will take his place. The Las Vegas native began boxing at the age of 12. After a rather strong amateur career, he switched to training, coaching several champions like Diego Corrales and Bermane Stiverne. He has been in Deontay Wilder’s corner for years now as a cutman. During that time, he has worked with several other boxers as well. The prestigious list includes the likes of Lonnie Smith, Caleb Plant, and others who have also worked in the UFC. In fact, House is one of the staples of the Octagon, since Dana White invited him to train former light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

Despite already working as a boxing coach, he fell in love with MMA and took a bet on it when no one else from boxing did. House was not only a big name to the organization, but also helped bring boxing-style professionalism to the league. He became the official cutman for the league, and his miracle worked during Andrei Arlovski’s fight is still remembered fondly.

So, as Malik Scott said, Wilder is indeed in good hands. But was the change really needed?

Why did Deontay Wilder split with his old trainer, Malik Scott?

According to both Deontay Wilder and Scott, it was just a strategic change and nothing else. Changes happen all the time in every sport, and this is nothing different. The duo further cleared up that there was no bad blood between them. “We’re brothers, and always will be brothers. We talk all the time, and there’s nothing bad between us. Sometimes things change, and this was one of those times,” Wilder said to The Montgomery Independent.

Scott reconfirmed the notion, claiming that he only wanted what was best for his friend. The 44-year-old trainer’s journey to Wilder’s team was unconventional. After enduring a crushing TKO loss to Wilder in 2014, Scott surprisingly joined the American heavyweight champion’s camp later that same year. Well, no matter how strange the start was, the relationship blossomed when Scott was promoted as the head trainer after Deontay Wilder’s first career loss against Tyson Fury.

However, this new development was not fruitful as the Bronze Bomber lost the trilogy fight against Fury as well. To date, Malik Scott has been Deontay Wilder’s head coach for four bouts, with three resulting in defeats. So the change was imminent and not surprising, even the trainer stated that. “He called me and let me know we were doing things different in the corner for this fight. We thanked each other for all we did for each other,” Scott revealed.

So, on 27th June, Deontay Wilder will step inside the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita with new ambition and a new team to accommodate that. Will this move work? We will get our answers soon. Do you believe the former WBC champion can turn his career around?