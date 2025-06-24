Why Did Jake Paul Switch From ‘The Problem Child’ to ‘El Gallo’? The Meaning and Origin Behind His Nickname Change

Jake Paul is gearing up to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, for their bout. But hold up—why did the younger Paul brother suddenly switch his nickname to ‘El Gallo’ as he ventures into this new boxing chapter? Well, it’s the burning question on everyone’s mind lately—what’s the deal with the new nickname?

Don’t sweat it, though, because here is the scoop straight from the source. Jake Paul himself has spilled the beans on what ‘El Gallo’ means and how he ended up with it. So, let’s get into it without wasting any more time! Spoiler alert: At 28, it seems like ‘The Problem Child’ might be a thing of the past for Paul!

Why is Jake Paul called ‘The Problem Child’?

His original nickname, ‘The Problem Child,’ pretty much sums up how he shot to fame and made a name for himself in both social media and pro boxing circles. Born on January 17, 1997, Jake, along with his brother Logan Paul, blew up on Vine and YouTube when they were just teens. Their funny skits and pranks totally clicked with a young audience, racking up millions of followers and setting the stage for everything that followed.

But Jake wasn’t just about laughs. He really leaned into this edgy, controversial persona that earned him that ‘Problem Child’ tag. As he shifted from making online videos to stepping into the boxing ring, Jake amped up his image with bold moves, calling people out, and not shying away from drama. It got him a ton of attention, even if not all of it was positive.

Jake Paul’s whole deal is embracing controversy and getting a rise out of people. He loves being seen as a rule-breaker, shaking things up wherever he goes. This approach doesn’t just get people talking—it keeps him in the spotlight, whether he’s beefing with celebs, pulling off crazy stunts, or plotting his next big fight.

And that nickname, ‘The Problem Child,’ isn’t just for show. It’s about Jake tackling challenges head-on and smashing expectations. Beyond the cameras and the ring, it shows how he’s toughened up against setbacks and used controversy to his advantage. Whether you love him or hate him, you gotta admit, Jake Paul’s got a knack for stirring things up and turning them into success.

What does Jake Paul’s nickname ‘El Gallo’ mean?

So, let’s talk about Paul’s move to switch up his nickname to ‘El Gallo’. He’s ditched his old nickname, ‘Problem Child’, and rebranded himself as ‘El Gallo de Dorado‘—which means ‘The fighting rooster’ or ‘The Golden Rooster’ in Spanish. It’s not just a random change—believe it or not, there’s actually some deep meaning behind it.

Apparently, Jake’s really embraced this new moniker, especially because it’s been given to the former Disney star by the Puerto Rican fighting community, where he also happens to have made his home. You have to make your own people happy, right? They see it as a symbol of honor and resilience, qualities that are big in Puerto Rico’s boxing scene. Jake says they started chanting ‘El Gallo’ at one of his fights, and it just stuck with him.

For the Cleveland-born boxer/influencer, this isn’t just about a name change, though—it’s about a whole new mindset he has adopted. He’s moving away from being seen as a troublemaker and focusing more on being a positive force, both in boxing and beyond. Let’s face it, who wouldn’t love that? It’s like he’s trying to show that he’s grown up and wants to make a difference.

This transformation came just before his big match with Ryan Bourland, a former Golden Gloves champion and a junior Olympic boxer, whom Jake Paul fought under the ‘El Gallo’ moniker. And get this, winning that fight was more than just a victory for him—it was a way to prove how far he’s come, and prove to the people of Puerto Rico that he deserves their respect. Notably, Puerto Rican boxing legend Félix Trinidad was also among the people that night who gave him his blessing.

Whether you call him ‘The Problem Child’ or ‘El Gallo’, Jake’s fans are still rooting for him. And let’s face it, the guy knows how to stay in the spotlight, right? He started by boxing a fellow YouTuber and made it to a point where he fought the legendary Mike Tyson in November last year. What do you think about his new nickname?