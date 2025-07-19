Why Did Manny Pacquiao Retire From Boxing? All We Know About the Boxing Icon’s 2021 Retirement

The boxing world is puzzled—and that includes fighters, analysts, and fans alike. Why is 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao stepping back into the ring at this stage of his life? One can speculate that it’s the ring’s allure—its magic and enchantment—that proved impossible to resist. Is it really his love and legacy, pulling him back as he risks his well-being to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title?

‘Pacman’ has achieved more than many can dream of—the only eight-division champion, often regarded as one of the best, and he even made enough money that his children may never have to work for a living. Despite all that, the Filipino boxing legend is adamant about putting it all on the line, and not just once; he even talks about facing WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis. Before understanding why he is coming back, let’s look at why he left.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why Manny Pacquiao retired in 2021

Manny Pacquiao decided to hang up his gloves in 2021 after a storied career that spanned over two decades. The decision came right on the heels of his devastating unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in August of that year. Interestingly, the fight was supposed to have been for reclaiming the WBA (Super) welterweight title—instead, it ended Pacquiao’s career. The fight made things clearer for Pacquiao—the younger Ugas was faster, and Pacquiao could barely keep up. The loss forced him to reflect on his future. Shortly after, he took to social media to announce his retirement from the sport, stating that it was time to focus on his political career in the Philippines. In an emotional video shared on Facebook in September 2021, the Filipino legend admitted, “It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yordenis Ugas (@yordenis_ugas) Expand Post

“Today, I am announcing my retirement. I never thought that this day would come. As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao,” he added.

He had already served as a senator from 2016 to 2022, and wanted to run for the presidential elections in 2022, which required his full commitment. With everything he had accomplished by this point, there was little left for him to prove. Despite that, he never completely distanced himself from the ring, appearing in exhibition fights and now, this. Why?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pacquiao’s reason for coming back at 46

Pacquiao clearly has no shortage of money—his staggering $220 million net worth, per Sports Illustrated, is proof of that. According to the boxing icon, the answer to the conundrum is quite simple—passion. “I’m coming back because it’s my passion,” Pacquiao explained during a press conference in Las Vegas.

via Imago June 3, 2025, Los Angeles, Calif, USA: June 3, 2025,Los Angeles,Ca. — L-R Hall of Fame boxing legend Manny ÃoePacmanÃ Pacquiao and WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario ÃoeEl AztecaÃ Barrios attend the Los Angeles press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz ahead of their main event showdown taking place Saturday, July 19 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAf136 20250603_aap_f136_009 Copyright: xChrisxFarinax

“I’ve been gone for four years, but I always think about boxing. I really missed it,” he added. His comeback is not about money or proving doubters wrong. It’s about doing what he loves one more time. Interestingly, Pacquiao attempted a return to the Senate this year after losing the presidential elections, only to fall short in the May 12, 2025, midterm elections.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With an eye on a political comeback in 2028, it’s possible this return to boxing might be about more than just passion—it could be a strategic move to fund his next campaign.

Of course, that’s just one theory. Officially, Manny Pacquiao insists he’s returning purely out of passion for the sport. But make no mistake—his future in boxing will be shaped by how he performs tonight. At 46, going up against an opponent 16 years his junior, the odds are stacked against him. But this is Pacquiao we’re talking about. Do you think he still has what it takes to pull off a win?