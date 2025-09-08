Why Is Floyd Mayweather Named in a $4M Lawsuit Involving Alleged Access to Elon Musk?

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is no stranger to lawsuits. Sometimes he’s the one pressing charges—as in the Business Insider case—and other times, he finds himself on the receiving end, like in this one. The retired legend, who is reportedly set to face Mike Tyson next year in an exhibition match, is now caught in the middle of a high-profile legal battle involving none other than Elon Musk.

Floyd Mayweather has been accused of fraud in a $4 million lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court by tequila tycoon and digital artist Jayson Winer, also known as ‘Mr. Black’. But that’s only the beginning. For those unfamiliar with the shocking details of the case—which has cast a shadow over Mayweather’s image and stirred clouds of doubt—here’s everything you need to know.

All about Floyd Mayweather’s alleged fraud involving Elon Musk

In the alleged case involving Elon Musk, the court papers filed in Miami allege the retired boxer bragged about his connection to Musk and promised to arrange a FaceTime meeting with Winer for $4 million. The lawsuit claims ‘Money’ and his business partner, real estate developer Jona Rechnitz, took advantage of Winer’s desperation after his X account was shadow-banned during a digital art auction.

via Imago August 10, 2017 – Las Vegas, Nevada, USA – FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. attends a media day at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather Jr. will fight Connor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on August 26. Boxing 2017: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Media Day – ZUMAj106 20170810_zap_j106_007 Copyright: xJoelxAngelxJuarezx

Winer has claimed that he initially declined Mayweather’s $4 million offer to put him in contact with Musk, but later decided to spend $1 million for Mayweather to text Musk. He alleges that Mayweather never contacted Musk, and the “proof” screenshot provided to him of a supposed contact was fake. This followed another deal Mayweather and Winer reached, where Mayweather would arrange a video call with Musk in exchange for two luxury watches valued at $160,000 and $20,000.

According to Winer, a man posing as Mayweather’s bodyguard collected the watches, but no call took place. Winer’s attorney, Lara Gatz, in the original suit, had stated that the complaint details the significant damage inflicted on Winer’s collection due to the alleged fraud by Mayweather and Rechnitz. According to Winer, the purported scam left him “cheated” and “humiliated,” for which he is now seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages to compensate for these losses and the broader impact on his digital art collection’s auction.

Even though Floyd Mayweather has publicly called Elon Musk “my guy,” there’s no evidence that Musk himself knew of the dealings between Mayweather and Winer. Despite being named in the complaint, the suit does not directly involve Elon Musk. He is neither accused nor involved in the case, only mentioned in the context of the purported scam.

Though this isn’t the first time Floyd Mayweather has found himself on the wrong end of a lawsuit, it’s important to note that since this is an ongoing lawsuit, no judgments or verdicts have been passed yet. Hence, in the eyes of the law, this is still an accusation that has yet to be confirmed. So for now, both Mayweather and Rechnitz are not guilty and can prove their innocence in front of a jury when the case goes on trial. What do you think about the allegations made against Mayweather?