Why Is Mario Barrios Called “El Azteca”? Meaning Behind His Warrior Nickname

“Anyone facing them for the first time can be terrified by their screams and their ferocity.”Boxing boasts a legendary lineup of unforgettable nicknames, like Bernard Hopkins’ ‘The Executioner’ and Roberto Durán’s ‘Hands of Stone.’ But let’s be real, when your name is inspired by one of the most formidable warrior tribes from Mesoamerican history, that’s got to be a game changer, doesn’t it?

Since making his professional debut in 2013, Mario Barrios has carved out a reputation as a relentless warrior who never backs down, even in defeat. On July 19, he faces the ultimate test in Manny Pacquiao, and Barrios is itching to make a statement. He’s not just fighting to keep his WBC welterweight crown; he’s ready to roar, leaving the ring with the announcer bellowing his name and iconic nickname as the reigning champ.

What Does “El Azteca” Mean and Why Did Mario Barrios Choose It?

Mario Barrios, a Texas native, proudly represents his Mexican roots in and out of the octagon. He frequently expresses his pride in his Mexican heritage and aims to pay tribute to that legacy through his boxing career. This decision prompted him to adopt the nickname El Azteca. In an ES News interview from a few years back, Barrios clarified that, despite any comparisons to Oscar De La Hoya’s ‘The Golden Aztec,’ the concept was entirely his own invention.“I got tremendous respect for Oscar. You know, the fighter he was, he was a great fighter. I was able, you know, growing up to take a lot, you know, from watching his fights. But like I said, I mean, I wanted something, you know, that was going to be, you know, that was going to represent me,” he said.

El Azteca, which translates to ‘Aztec,’ pays tribute to the legendary Mexican Aztec civilization, celebrated for its fierce warriors who battled with honor, strength, and a deep spiritual mission. For a young Mario Barrios, it’s hard to imagine a more fitting nickname.”The Azteca culture, Mayan culture… very rich and very beautiful. That’s our culture. That’s our bloodline,” he clarified.

The 30-year-old even incorporates Aztec designs into his fight gear and has even tried learning the Nahuatl language. For the WBC welterweight champion, the nickname is more than just a label; it’s a meaningful tie to his heritage. This connection might explain his resilience, pushing him to keep fighting through tough moments when others might give up.

A look at Mario Barrios’ Boxing record and stats

Mario Barrios steps into the July 19th clash with Manny Pacquiao boasting a 29-2-1 record. To those unfamiliar, ‘El Azteca’ began his career in the super featherweight division, dominating opponents before stepping up to junior welterweight in 2015. He remained unbeaten until 2021, when Gervonta Davis stopped him in the 11th round via knockout.

That defeat prompted Barrios to transition to the welterweight division, but his start was rocky, suffering a loss to Keith Thurman. This setback pushed him to overhaul his strategy and team, bringing in his sister, Selina Barrios, a lifelong training partner, to join his corner. The change proved transformative. Since Selina’s involvement, Barrios has won three of his four bouts, securing the WBC interim welterweight title and later earning full champion status.

He’ll aim to carry this momentum against Pacquiao, hoping a victory not only cements his status as a boxing elite but also honors his Aztec heritage. What do you think?