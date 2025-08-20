Why Was Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Fight Cancelled?

Jake Paul has been making rounds on the news after reports of his next opponent came to the fore. It appears that the YouTuber-turned-boxer is going to take on a boxing star, Gervonta Davis, which is interesting because, for a while, Paul was calling for a fight against Anthony Joshua. This would make fans wonder what went wrong with the 28-year-old’s initial plans.

Well, for Jake Paul, he’s got a date, and according to the Ring Magazine, it’s set to take place on November 15th, in less than three months. But before we get to that fight, let’s take a look at the possible reasons why Paul’s fight against Anthony Joshua did not materialize. Here’s what we know.

Anthony Joshua wants a pro fight against Jake Paul

During a recent interview, Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, revealed that an agreement was pretty close between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua. They were waiting on a date, and mentioned that, unlike some of the former Disney stars’ fights in the past, ‘AJ’ was not interested in competing in a friendly or an exhibition contest. Hearn claims that Joshua has plans to train at the same intensity as he does for his other pro fights.

“If we take this fight, it’s a real fight. We’re not going in there as an exhibition or a YouTube match. AJ’s going to prepare like he’s fighting a world champion, and he’s going to go in and he’s going to demolish him, and we’re going to move on,” Eddie Hearn told The Stomping Ground. Well, he may not be wrong in choosing to compete in a professional fight since Anthony Joshua is still in the prime of his career and wants to keep adding to his record.

Also, Eddie Hearn had a premonition that maybe Jake Paul would take a U-turn, which is exactly what happened. “The only thing that can stop this fight from happening right now is Jake Paul all of a sudden not wanting to do it or not fancying it. That’s the only thing; otherwise, this fight is happening,” the Matchroom Boxing boss added.

Now, the fact that Jake Paul won’t be getting an exhibition fight may have made him decide otherwise. That’s because he’s getting what he wants, according to reports about his fight against Gervonta Davis. Let’s take a look at that front.

The boxing match against Gervonta Davis is an exhibition, according to reports

There is no doubt that Jake Paul brings in eyes when he competes inside a squared circle. Maybe Gervonta Davis wanted some of that attention, and of course, a healthy paycheck. We say that because their boxing match is reportedly an exhibition contest. Also, boxing insider Mike Coppinger claims that there could be certain clauses added to their fight contract, as he revealed that Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, had a weight clause when he fought Floyd Mayweather.

“When Floyd Mayweather faced Jake’s brother Logan in an exhibition in 2021, Mayweather couldn’t weigh more than 160 while Logan was capped at 190,” the Insider tweeted. He also added that there could be a provision for even bigger gloves, which are considered safer options. “Would expect some similar exhibition rules for weigh-in here? And obviously much larger gloves,” he added.

Well, there haven’t been any more updates on Gervonta Davis’s boxing match against Jake Paul as we wait for more details. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see if Anthony Joshua has something to say about the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s decision to step away from fighting him. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.