Wilder vs. Chisora Ring Girls: Summa Hammond, Gwendolen Raby, and Layla Brown’s Age, Relationship Status, and More

On Saturday night, the spotlight will be on Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora—the headliners of the 50 vs 50 showdown at the O2 Arena. However, on fight night, it could easily shift elsewhere. At the arena in Greenwich, the event’s ring girls are poised to draw plenty of attention on their own.

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Summa Hammond, Gwendolen Raby, and Layla Brown have all been confirmed for the night as ring girls for the event. Yet there are still a lot of fans who may not know about them. So, before the event kicks off, here’s everything you need to know about the ring girls bringing glamour to the event.

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Everything we know about Summa Hammond

Starting with Hammond, the 21-year-old is a TikTok star, blogger, and influencer in addition to her work as a ring girl. She has also collaborated with Misfits Boxing, which helps explain her presence here, given that Sauerland Boxing, whose co-president is involved with Misfits Boxing, is promoting the Wilder vs. Chisora event.

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Hammond currently has around 47.7K followers on Instagram, where she often shares lifestyle and fashion content. As for her romantic life, she appears to be in a long-term relationship with someone named Mark, who has featured in her TikTok videos. However, not much is publicly known about her net worth or how much she is making from the event.

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Meet Gwendolen Raby, Miss Southport 2017

Gwendolen Raby, known to many as Gwen Raby, is a fashion model represented by MEMO Management Ring and Promotional. The 27-year-old won the Miss Southport title in 2017 at the age of 18 and was also crowned Miss Charity Lancashire in 2016/2017. She completed her education in Rochdale, studying musical theater at Pendleton College in Salford.

Before stepping into modeling, Raby faced significant challenges growing up. At just 12 years old, she endured relentless bullying from classmates due to her height. She was often subjected to hurtful nicknames like “lanky” and “wonky eye,” experiences that ultimately helped shape her determination to pursue a modeling career.

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Raby currently has around 17.1K followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares beauty and fashion content. As for her personal life, the Brit has kept her romantic relationships largely private. Much like Hammond. Raby’s net worth remains unknown.

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Who is Layla Brown, who dumped a Strictly Come Dancing star?

Like Raby, Layla Brown works with MEMO Management in ring and promotional roles. The 28-year-old has also been involved with Misfits Boxing, appearing alongside Raby at the same events. In addition, she has been featured in shows promoted by Matchroom Boxing and Queensberry in the past.

She is perhaps most widely known for her brief connection with Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice, which ended after just a few dates. According to The Sun, Brown and the Italian dancer connected online in 2024 and went on a handful of dates before she chose to end things, shortly before Pernice moved on to another relationship.

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Brown currently has around 10.9K followers on Instagram, where she shares lifestyle and fashion content. As of now, her dating life remains private, and little is publicly known about her net worth.

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Clearly, none of the ring girls at the Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora event is just another pretty face. Their personal stories have played a big role in shaping where they are today. Are you looking forward to the event?