William Zepeda Discloses Gameplan for Shakur Stevenson 2 Days Before Legacy Fight

For the past few weeks, Shakur Stevenson has been under a microscope. His upcoming fight against William Zepeda, originally seen as a career-defining clash, now risks defining his legacy negatively. His stale world title reign, defensive style, and glass fists have put him in the firing zone of His Excellency’s wrath when after a disappointing May for Riyadh Season, HE Alalshikh vowed to end “Tom and Jerry” style fights under his banner.

With all eyes on the Newark native, he reverted, promising an attacking performance like never before. “If you call me Jerry, then I’m whooping Tom’s a**,” he told Wade Plemons, issuing a brutal warning to William Zepeda. However, ‘Camaron,’ who despite his sensational record is being considered the underdog in this fight, remains undeterred.

A few weeks ago, the Mexican knockout artist revealed that he will rely on his relentless attacking style without backing down. However, with all the recent updates, fans were curious whether the 33-0 fighter would change his style to match Shakur’s. Well, that does not seem likely. After the media workout yesterday, just two days before the fight, the interviewer asked William Zepeda about his game plan to counter Shakur Stevenson’s rapid speed and evasive fighting style.

Undeterred, the interim WBC lightweight champion doubled down on his strategy. He replied in Spanish, “Well, our style is what will benefit us here against a rival like the Shakur, I think the volume of punches is precisely what will keep us afloat.” Zepeda has always relied on his explosive punching power and relentless style. And he will trust his signature style at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens, as well.

“That unique pressure that distinctly characterizes the Camaron is what will benefit us,” he added. Often regarded as a “punching machine,” the San Mateo Atenco native averages more than 81 punches per round with an 82% KO rate. This brutal pressure-fighting style has earned him the reputation of one of the most terrifying lightweights around. And against Shakur Stevenson, he will remain true to that style. “We must make sure to put up a strong and good fight,” he concluded, promising a good showcase.

This is not the first time William Zepeda has claimed to take on Shakur Stevenson head-on. Not only because it is his natural style. But the Mexican has also crafted a theory that a decision outcome would not favor him.

The judges love Shakur Stevenson

It has been a long and lonely road for William Zepeda. However, now that he has finally gotten the world title opportunity, he does not want to leave anything to chance. A few weeks ago, The Ring revealed that the 28-year-old believes that he could only win by ending the fight early. “My mindset is a stoppage, maybe it could be in the 10th round, maybe it could be earlier. Maybe it can be a little later,” he declared.

If the fight goes to a decision, the Mexican believes that the judges will favor Shakur Stevenson. “But I know that I have to get a stoppage. I am coming to New York. This is his hometown,” he explained. While the fight is not in Sugar’s hometown, Queens is quite close to New Jersey, and Zepeda believes there will be bias because of that.

He doubled down on his destructive theory, adding, “The judges are in his favor, and I know that I cannot leave this up to the judges. So, my mindset is only… to go out and destroy.” Till last month, everyone thought that this would indeed be a clash of different styles and would feature Zepeda’s relentless attacking against Stevenson’s sublime defense.

However, since then, the scenario has completely changed. With His Excellency ramping up the pressure, we might see a Shakur Stevenson like never before. If that happens, fans are in for a treat. What do you think?