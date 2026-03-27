Willy Hutchinson vs. Ezra Taylor Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

This Saturday night, the action arrives at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena. Light heavyweights Willy Hutchinson and Ezra Taylor will fight on the undercard of Moses Itauma vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. While Itauma will look to continue his heavyweight dominance, Hutchinson vs. Taylor has gained quite the buzz among fans.

With the WBO Global light heavyweight title on the line, everyone’s asking the same question: Who will win the fight? In case you are one of those people, we have got your back. While the odds suggest Hutchinson is the -190 favorite, and Taylor +187 underdog, can the fight see an upset unfold this Saturday night?

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Predicting Hutchinson vs. Taylor: Who has better stats and a record?

27-year–old Hutchinson enters the fight with a record of 19-2 (14 KOs). The Brit’s last outing saw him secure a seventh-round TKO win over Mark Jeffers, as he bounced back from his second career defeat at the hands of Joshua Buatsi in September 2024.

He dropped his zero against Lennox Clarke in March 2021. ‘The Hutch Train’ currently boasts a 73.68% knockout ratio. He is currently ranked No. 6 by the WBC and No. 10 by the IBF. Although he has secured multiple impressive wins, he has struggled against opposition with decent boxing prowess.

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Meanwhile, 31-year-old Taylor has less experience as a professional, with a record of 13-0. His last win came against Steed Woodall in October 2025, and he currently boasts a knockout ratio of 69.23%. Taylor’s resume is filled with decent opposition, but it will be the first time he faces someone like Hutchinson.

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Moreover, Taylor lacks major title fight experience, justifying his underdog status. Naturally, due to a lack of experience and the quality of opposition, despite being undefeated, Ezra Taylor is likely to suffer his first career loss on Saturday night. The fight will most likely go the distance, with Hutchinson winning via decision.

Willy Hutchinson vs. Ezra Taylor: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

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In terms of height, Taylor holds a slight edge, standing at 6’2″ (188 cm) compared to Hutchinson’s 6’1″ (185 cm). However, the difference is minimal and unlikely to have a significant impact on the fight. Both fighters have also consistently made weight, so neither is expected to have an advantage in that area.

As for reach, no official measurements are currently available, making it difficult to determine if either fighter will hold an edge in that respect. Despite that, Taylor appears to be falling short of the necessary attributes to come out victorious on Saturday night’s fight. Although he may put on a great fight, Hutchinson shouldn’t have a problem winning this one.

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That being said, boxing is always full of surprises, and as the weight classes get heavier, power often becomes the deciding factor, which Hutchinson appears to have more of. But do you think Taylor stands a chance?