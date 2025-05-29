Claressa Shields Snaps at Caitlin Clark After Missing Out on Top Spot Among Serena Williams and Ronda Rousey

Claressa Shields isn’t just a three-weight undisputed champion—she’s the self-declared Greatest Woman of All Time (that’s right, the GWOAT), and she’s not sharing that crown with anyone. Not even a little. In fact, when seven-division champion—and former friend—Amanda Serrano dared to use the GWOAT tag, Shields clapped back on social media faster than a jab-cross combo.

Shields even took legal action to stop Serrano from using the moniker. Regardless, fast forward to just the other day, when Allentown, Pennsylvania’s undefeated LeAnna Cruz casually ranked NCAA’s all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark above Shields in the GWOAT ranking—you knew the 30-year-old would have something to say about that. And the funny thing is, it wasn’t just Clark, who Cruz ranked above Shields. The former world No. 1 Serena Williams also took top spots on Cruz’s ranking, leaving Shields to defend her moniker. Meanwhile, the pioneering UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was also there, but below Shields.

Earlier today, a clip of LeAnna Cruz unveiling her rankings popped up on Instagram, courtesy of Over Time Boxing. Cruz ranked Serena Williams at No.1, Caitlin Clark at No.2, Claressa Shields at No.3, Ronda Rousey at No.4, and Livvy Dunne at No.5. She then remarked, “That’s fair.” This prompted ‘T-Rex’ Shields to share her thoughts in the comment section, as she snapped at Clark. “Caitlin Clark over the GWOAT 😂 GET OUTTA HERE,” Shields wrote in response.

Shields is currently slated to square off against 11-2-2 Lani Daniels of Whangarei, New Zealand, on 26th July at the Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. Meanwhile, LeAnna Cruz has her own test ahead of her as she prepares to headline an OTX 14 card on June 13th in Philly. It’s currently unclear who the 27-year-old will fight next.

That being said, this isn’t the first time Claressa Shields has said something about the WNBA star!

Claressa Shields was ready to offer Caitlin Clark boxing lessons

Back in June 2024, the two-time Olympic gold medalist offered ‘CC’ a surprising lifeline—boxing lessons. You see, there was a growing debate over Clark’s treatment on the court. This included a hard foul by Chennedy Carter, which prompted Shields to voice her support. “Caitlin is a great WNBA player, but she’s a rookie and, to me, she’s being bullied on national TV,” Shields told BoxingScene.

via Imago Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to the action Saturday, May 24, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The New York Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever, 90-88.

Despite the bold offer, Shields revealed that her helping hand wasn’t meant to teach Clark how to fight, but to instill confidence in the WNBA star. “I want Caitlin to come sign up for boxing training with me. Not to teach her how to fight, but to give her confidence and not let anybody push her over,” Shields said.

She explained that when an individual knows they can protect themselves, they don’t have to “be fearful or scared of anybody.” The two-weight undisputed champion added, “Maybe she can get some respect and stop these girls from fouling her.”

It appears that even though Claressa Shields doesn’t have any ill will against Caitlin Clark, she can’t stand being ranked lower on the GWOAT list. Do you think Do you agree with Shields? Or do you think Clark deserves the spot above Shields?