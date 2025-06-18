Claressa Shields Weighs In on Caitlin Clark’s Sun Scuffle With Honest Question

On June 18, Caitlin Clark had a +31 game against the Connecticut Suns to take her Indiana Fever to its first Commissioner’s Cup final. Yet almost every headline revolved around her scuffle with Jacy Sheldon, her rival since college. The incident happened in the third quarter when Sheldon unintentionally poked Clark’s eye during a play.

Amid the high stakes and already charged atmosphere, tension flared, resulting in Marina Mabrey shoving the last season’s Rookie of the Year to the floor. The match grew even more heated with a full-blown altercation between Jacy Sheldon and Sophie Cunningham in the fourth quarter, getting the latter ejected. The incident has raised serious concerns about the league’s officiating standards.

The officials’ inability to control the game resulted in criticism from all around, including leaving the most accomplished female boxer, Claressa Shields, in disbelief. As the Sheldon-Clark controversy picked up fire, it caught the attention of the GWOAT. She immediately shared the video on her ‘X,’ writing, “This is a crazy VIDEO!” still trying to come to terms with the wild affair. Astonished by the escalating drama, Claressa Shields questioned whether the video was even real. She added, “IS THIS AI 🤖,” questioning referees and their ability to control the situation.

Despite the Fever’s remarkable victory over the Sun, the surrounding controversy will overshadow the match’s memory, something that the WNBA league can’t afford at the moment. However, on the more positive side, this tweet by Claressa Shields has put to rest all rumors of a feud with Caitlin Clark, following her viral comment from a few weeks back.

Claressa Shields below Caitlin Clark? No way says GWOAT

Without question, Claressa Shields, the only three-division undisputed champion, considers herself among the elite. The self-proclaimed moniker of GWOAT perfectly embodies that confidence. So, a few weeks ago, when undefeated LeAnna Cruz casually put the IOWA star above her in the GWOAT ranking, she did not hold back.

The clip, shared by Over Time Boxing on Instagram, featured the Pennsylvania native declaring Serena Williams as her GWOAT. Clark grabbed the number 2 spot, followed by Claressa Shields at No.3, Ronda Rousey at 4th, and Livvy Dunne at 5, with a remark, “That’s fair.” Well, it didn’t sit right with the undisputed heavyweight champion, who clapped back, commenting, “Caitlin Clark over the GWOAT 😂 GET OUTTA HERE,” on the post.

The 30-year-old did not have any ill intentions towards Caitlin Clark; there was a bit of speculation on social media. Her recent tweet, however, has silenced those rumors, proving Shields is a genuine admirer of female athletes across all sports: a badge of honor she wears proudly.

Coming back to the issue at hand, the recent Fever-Sun match has put the WNBA officials in serious jeopardy, with referees compelled to justify their calls. Without swift action, the league, already mired in controversy, risks facing heightened criticism in the days ahead.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts down below.