Xander Zayas Explains Why Bad Bunny Chose Him Over Models for Super Bowl Halftime Show

It’s a very rare scenario where you’ll find boxers replacing models for a show. But unlike the common circumstance, this one-of-a-kind occurrence took place during the Super Bowl LX halftime show. As Bad Bunny entertained the audience, his fellow countryman and boxer Xander Zayas appeared in a cameo.

Super Bowl LX took place on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks went against each other. Amid the highly buzzing football contest, the halftime often garners maximum attention. And this time with Bad Bunny, the world was all eyes to witness the show. In that buzzing moment, Zayas also got the feeling of performing in front of over 70,000 people. But what made Bunny rope in a boxer over models?

Xander Zayas reveals why Bad Bunny chose him

“Benito invited me. He knew that he wanted to have a couple of boxers in the halftime show,” said Xander Zayas during an interview with TMZ Sports. “Or at the beginning, it was going to be two models. But then he, you know, he realized well, we just signed Xander Zayas to Rimas Sports, his company, so might as well have him. He extended the invitation two weeks before my fight.”

Zayas further explained his relationship with Bad Bunny and how he has always been supported by the musician’s athlete management agency, Rimas Sports. “I’ve been working with his company for a long time with Rimas,” he continued. “That’s how everything started. But overall, they have always been great to me. Shown me a lot of love.”

Zayas surely shares a strong camaraderie with Bunny. But apart from that, Emiliano Vargas also came out for a cameo during the Super Bowl halftime show. Vargas’ appearance was more of a cultural collaboration celebrating the “Mexico vs. Puerto Rico” boxing rivalry, with Zayas representing Puerto Rico.

Notably, when Bunny called Zayas to feature at the show, the boxer immediately responded. But that being said, will the musician also reciprocate the deed if ever the opportunity arises? Zayas believes so.

Xander Zayas envisions Bad Bunny walking him out

Xander Zayas is arguably one of the rising stars in the boxing community. At just 23 years of age, he reigns as the WBO and WBA light-middleweight champion, with an unblemished record of 23-0. For a boxer of his caliber, there would be several big fights coming up. And, in the boxing community, it’s common to see music artists accompany fighters to the ring, and Zayas hopes that Bad Bunny will walk him out for his next match.

“Man, I would love so,” said Zayas during the interview with TMZ Sports. “Again, it’s a matter of where we at, if he’s still on tour, when I’m going to be fighting next, but definitely that’s something that will happen in the future.”

While Zayas surely hopes for that to happen, it still has to wait for some time. As of now, the 23-year-old boxer has no fights coming up. And, on that note, who do you think Zayas fights next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!