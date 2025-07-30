Xander Zayas Makes a Big Decision After Becoming Youngest Current World Champion

Madison Square Garden has long been a proving ground for Puerto Rican fighters, but on a sizzling Saturday night, it witnessed history. Xander Zayas, the unbeaten 22‑year‑old, authored a career‑defining performance by outclassing Jorge Garcia Perez to capture the vacant WBO junior middleweight title. In doing so, he became the youngest active world champion in the sport. According to ESPN, Zayas (22‑0, 13 KOs) “was in control from the opening bell,” neutralizing Garcia Perez’s awkward aggression with nimble footwork and sharp counter-punching. The judges’ scorecards—116-112, 118-110, and 119-109—told the same story: dominance from start to finish.

The CompuBox numbers painted an even clearer picture. The Puerto Rican prodigy landed 199 punches to Garcia Perez’s 130, despite throwing 81 fewer. He connected on 38% of his total shots, including a 59‑31 advantage in body punches, while Garcia Perez landed at just a 21.6% clip. The highlight came late in the sixth, when Zayas punctuated an exchange with a right hand that sent the Mexican challenger stumbling into the ropes. Yet beyond the stats, it was the emotion of the moment that stood out. As he told ESPN afterward: “It’s amazing. It’s amazing to represent Puerto Rico at the highest level and to just put the pride of my island where it belongs—at the top.”

But boxing never stops at the celebration—it immediately asks, “What’s next?” And Zayas wasted little time providing an answer. With Sebastian Fundora, the 6’6’’ southpaw who stunned Tim Tszyu in their rematch to defend his WBC title for the second time earlier this month, in search of his next opponent, the newly crowned champion made his intentions clear. Speaking to BoxingScene, he declared: “Sebastian Fundora just fought last week. I heard he’s looking for an opponent [for his next fight]. I’m waiting and I’m ready to go in December.”

The young belt‑holder had even admitted previously the timing felt right, stating, “That fight will become much bigger… fighting for a world title and me only being a challenger, maybe that same matchup isn’t as big as two world champions fighting each other. So hopefully him beating Tim Tszyu and me beating [Garcia] this weekend will mean a bigger fight in December.” If those words sounded diplomatic, Zayas sharpened them in conversation with Bad Left Hook.

Taking aim at Fundora’s previous decision to vacate the same WBO strap, he quipped: “He shouldn’t have lost in the first place, he shouldn’t have left it vacant in the first place. That’s all I have to say. He know where to contact us.” And for anyone else eyeing his crown, he broadened the challenge: “Whoever. I heard Bakhram is looking for an opponent, Sebastian Fundora, I heard wants his belt back, so anybody. … There’s no running now. I’m a world champion and I have what they want.”

The stage, then, is set for December. If this matchup materializes, it won’t just be another title defense—it’ll be a generational statement, one that could redefine the junior middleweight landscape heading into 2026.

Xander Zayas’ growing fortune: Net worth, purses, and endorsements

When Xander Zayas signed with Top Rank in 2019 at just 16 years old, he wasn’t only stepping into a ring—he was stepping into a business. The Puerto Rican wunderkind, who racked up a dazzling 118‑14 record in the amateurs, quickly became the youngest fighter ever inked by the promotion. Within just 28 months, he piled up 12 professional wins, and today he stands undefeated, a world champion, and a marketable star whose financial trajectory is as steep as his climb up the rankings.

Currently, multiple outlets peg Zayas’ net worth around $1.8 million—a figure that blends his boxing purses with the growing value of his endorsements. Those sponsorships aren’t small‑time either. Since December 2022, Zayas has been part of Bud Light’s expanded sponsorship portfolio, becoming the youngest boxer to sign with the brand. Alongside that, deals with Hugo Boss and Jersey Mike’s have further cemented him as a face not only for Puerto Rican boxing but also for global marketing campaigns. While the financial specifics remain undisclosed, history suggests these partnerships could easily be bringing him five to six‑figure sums annually apiece.

Still, the biggest paydays remain in the ring. Zayas’ fight purses reveal a steady climb: $30,000 against Quincy Lavallais in 2022, $150,000 opposite Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in 2023, and then a jump to $300,000 when he dispatched Damian Sosa in late 2024. Earlier this year, his bout with Slawa Spomer netted him a career‑best $350,000. With his latest world‑title tilt at Madison Square Garden, industry watchers expect that number to be eclipsed once again, especially considering the likelihood of pay‑per‑view cuts now that he’s a headliner.

Taken together, it’s clear that Zayas’ career is no longer just about hand speed and footwork; it’s about building a brand.