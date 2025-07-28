“You Need Help” — Claressa Shields Pens One-Line Message for Lani Daniels Just Hours After Beatdown

On July 26, Claressa Shields systematically dismantled Lani Daniels to retain her undisputed heavyweight crown. It was a masterclass from ‘T-Rex,’ who controlled the fight from the opening bell to the final round, taking all 17 of her world title belts back home. Simply put, it was a boxing clinic delivered by one of the sport’s finest. Yet, despite Shields’ dominant performance, it was Daniels and her unusual fight strategy that drew most of the attention.

Instead of engaging Shields directly, the challenger spent the first two rounds dancing and shuffling along the ropes. Fighting outside New Zealand for the first time, Daniels was not warmly received in Detroit, where Shields is a hometown favorite. But the 2x IBF world champion stopped retreating in the later rounds, only for Shields to capitalize with relentless shots to the body and head. It was a grueling night for Daniels against the GWOAT, but the 11-3 fighter went the distance, and that in itself was commendable. Now, it seems Claressa Shields has a message for her opponent, seven years her senior.

After the beatdown, The Smiling Assassin from Pipiwai took to Instagram to reflect on how the fight unfolded. Clearly heartbroken by the loss, she remained grounded, expressing gratitude for the experience and pride in representing her Whānau, Hapū, Iwi, and her country on a global stage. Staying true to her personality, Daniels, who walked out to “Bring It All Back” by S Club 7, continued the pop theme by sharing a highlight reel of the bout set to Britney Spears’ 1999 hit “Sometimes.”

In her caption, she wrote, “Dare to be great and fell shorter than short eeek 😅 Always sux to lose haven’t even slept properly still processing the hype lol 🤯😍✨ nonetheless I am proud of how I held myself over this past week and represented my Whanau, Hapū, Iwi and Country proud 🇳🇿 The build up, my walk out right to the last bell 🛎️ Uniquely Me and showed how cool it is to just be YOU 😜 hate it or love it I did that.” Daniels also tipped her hat to the 30-year-old undisputed champion, while thanking her corner, sponsors, and friends for their unwavering support. She ended the post by expressing excitement to reunite with her whanau in Utah and recharge with their beloved Kreutzcamps.

In response, Claressa Shields left a cheeky one-line message on Lani Daniels’ post that read, “You need help lol. Great sharing the ring with you.” Now, why would she say that? Is it because of the infectious energy Daniels brought to the arena, or perhaps the way she embraced the loss with such poise and positivity, when most fighters would resort to criticism or trash talk?

For those unaware, it was Daniels’ sister Caroline who inspired her transition from mental health nurse to professional boxer, a path that eventually led her to become the first New Zealand-born Māori boxer to win world titles in two divisions. With her background in healthcare, perhaps Daniels has a deeper understanding of the value in staying grounded and respectful, preferring to let her performance speak for itself rather than fueling post-fight drama. And maybe that’s exactly why Claressa Shields, often a magnet for controversy, said Daniels “needs help.” Regardless, a few more elite champions have since chimed in with their own thoughts on the Shields vs. Daniels showdown.

Claressa Shields just starred in a real-life Tom & Jerry episode

How can anyone forget, in May, following back-to-back underwhelming pay-per-views under the Riyadh Season banner, HE Alalshikh issued a firm directive to all boxers, stating, there would be no tolerance for any more “Tom and Jerry” type of fights. While he didn’t name names, the boxing community widely interpreted the warning as a veiled critique of Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney, two of the sport’s most skilled defensive fighters, often criticized for avoiding toe-to-toe exchanges in the ring.

So when Shakur Stevenson redeemed himself with a strong showing against William Zepeda a few weeks ago, he wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to shift the spotlight. During the Shields vs. Daniels bout, Stevenson took to X and posted, “What in the Tom and Jerry,” clearly bewildered by Daniels’ evasive tactics. His sentiment was quickly echoed across the boxing world, with none other than Devin Haney chiming in. ‘The Dream’ retweeted Stevenson’s post, replying with a single “😂.”

Though Stevenson used the moment to indirectly defend himself by mocking Daniels’ approach, he didn’t forget to acknowledge Claressa Shields’ dominance. His praise made it clear that while Daniels’ performance raised eyebrows, Claressa Shields’ control of the ring was undeniable. That said, what are your thoughts on Claressa Shields’ cheeky comment? Was it playful banter, subtle shade, or something more?