“You’re Lucky I Didn’t Beat Your A**”: Mike Tyson Explodes After Fan Brings Up Old Incident

It takes a rare kind of individual to not only stand their ground against Mike Tyson but actually press the man once referred to as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet.’ That very individual appears to have crossed paths with ‘Iron’ Mike once again—decades after their first encounter—as tensions nearly erupted into an explosive confrontation.

Everything began rather inconspicuously when the 59-year-old appeared on The Big Podcast with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. They covered the usual podcast topics, but toward the end, the format shifted to a Q&A session with fans, where audience members were invited to step up and ask questions directly to Shaq and Tyson. This is when things escalated!

“You don’t remember me, do you?” a fan sporting gold chains and a stick in one hand asked boldly as he stepped up to the mic, locking eyes with Mike Tyson. Tyson looked puzzled and asked the man to jog his memory. The fan explained that he was from the west side of Las Vegas—Northtown—prompting Tyson to nod and state, “That’s my hangout,” causing the man to reply, “That’s my hangout.” The atmosphere shifted quickly when the fan asked, “Why didn’t you respect me that day when I asked you for [an] autograph?” Tyson’s mood turned on a dime.

His demeanor tensed as he snapped, “Huh? Cuz I’m chilling out. When I’m in my hometown, I don’t want nobody f**king with me.” Sensing the impending doom, Shaq chimed in, “Alright, next question,” hinting to the organizers to bring the next person on. However, the fan still continued confidently, “I ask you for a autograph.” Here, Iron Mike jumped in, declaring, “Ni**a, you’re lucky I didn’t beat your a**,” as the organizers rushed in to lead the person away.

Tyson has lived in Henderson, Nevada—just outside Vegas—for years, though it’s unclear when the original encounter took place. Fortunately, the tension didn’t escalate. The overzealous fan, while being led away, pivoted to Shaquille O’Neal and asked him about getting a basketball team for the state. By then, Tyson had cooled off. Mike still jumped in to add, “We’re going to get one, dude.” Thankfully, it ended with that.

While this fan, trying to provoke Tyson, turned out to be lucky, the same cannot be said about an airplane passenger in 2022.

Mike Tyson claims the passenger was messing with him

During his May 2022 episode of the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, the legendary heavyweight addressed his infamous JetBlue flight altercation with a fellow passenger named Melvin George Townsend. Tyson claimed Townsend was “f***ing with” him, supporting earlier reports that an allegedly drunk passenger had been harassing him and ignoring repeated requests to stop.

Things got out of hand when the passenger reportedly threw a water bottle at Tyson. “I shouldn’t even be taking public planes,” Tyson admitted. “My wife gets mad that I take public planes, but what am I gonna do on a f***ing plane with my friends and, what, I guess… a bodyguard and a f***ing Yes Man? What am I gonna do on a plane? It triggers me.”

Thankfully, the matter has been resolved. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges, citing the passenger’s behavior and lack of interest from both parties in pursuing legal action.

This just goes to show that messing with Mike Tyson might not be the best idea, something Townsend found out the wrong way, and from the looks of things, the fan from Shaq’s podcast was about to. What did you make of Tyson’s exchange with the fan?