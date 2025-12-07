Zab Judah Fires Shots at Shane Mosley’s Son After Underwhelming Performance on Cruz vs. Roach Card

It’s never easy to step into the ring carrying a legendary last name. And for Shane Mosley Jr., following in the footsteps of his iconic father is a challenge that never really goes away. On Saturday night at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, the 34-year-old took on Jesus Ramos Jr. in a high-stakes showdown. But despite his grit and experience, Mosley Jr. couldn’t deliver the outcome he had hoped for.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The duo delivered a hard, competitive middleweight battle to kick off the main card of Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Isaac Cruz. But it was Ramos’ sharper work and heavier shots that defined the fight. From the opening round, Ramos’ right hook and straight left found their mark, repeatedly snapping Mosley’s head back. Mosley tried to pressure early, but his low guard and lack of head movement allowed Ramos to pick him off with clean counters and steady body work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zab Judha enters the conversation

Mosley had his best moments in Rounds 4 and 5, when he landed big overhand rights that briefly wobbled Ramos. But every time Mosley surged, Ramos regained control with tighter combinations and a more consistent output. As the rounds wore on, Mosley’s pace dipped while Ramos continued to land the cleaner, harder punches.

By the championship rounds, Mosley needed a knockout, but Ramos dominated the exchanges, walking him into counter hooks and finishing strong. After twelve tough rounds, Ramos earned a clear unanimous decision. In the aftermath, however, former world champion Zab Judah hopped on X to take shots at Mosley Jr. “Why [doesn’t] Mosley Jr fight like his dad?” Judah wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at both of their career, Shane Mosley was a three-division world champion who enjoyed a stellar 23-year pro career. His iconic victories over De La Hoya and Margarito earned him elite status. His son, Shane Mosley Jr., on the other hand, has no world titles, notable wins over lesser foes. He remains a solid but unproven contender far from his father’s legendary achievements.

Yet, Shane Mosley Jr. doesn’t think his father’s legacy puts any pressure on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Shane Mosley Jr. claims his father is giving him an opportunity

Shane Mosley Jr. insists that carrying a legendary last name isn’t a burden—it’s a blessing. Before the fight, Mosley Jr. made it clear that he no longer feels weighed down by comparisons to his father. Instead, he sees his father’s presence as a source of strength and opportunity. “I let go of that [expletive] a long time ago,” Mosley Jr. said.

“That’s everybody else’s [expletive]. Everybody else feels that pressure… That’s not me.” For him, his father’s success shines a light that helps, not hurts. “He’s giving me his love. He’s giving me opportunity. That’s not pressure.” Having worked closely beside his father in camp, the 34-year-old says the support has been invaluable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling his father “a boxing encyclopedia,” Mosley Jr. believes having him in his corner has only elevated his growth and confidence.

That said, Shane Mosley Jr. doesn’t seem to think his father’s legacy is affecting his own. However, Zab Judah’s comment contradicts him. Do you think Mosley Jr. will ever reach the heights of his father’s success?