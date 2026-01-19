Zab Judah Sheds Light on Why Floyd Mayweather Wasn’t Disqualified Despite Multiple Violations

It has been nearly two decades since Zab Judah and Floyd Mayweather shared the ring. While the bout was one of the rare occasions where ‘Money’ appeared somewhat vulnerable, it is remembered more for its controversies than the action itself. Now, the fight has resurfaced in the public conversation following a recent podcast appearance.

Veteran referee Kenny Bayless—who has officiated several of Mayweather’s bouts—recently appeared on the Ring Champs with Ak & Barak podcast. Joined by host Andre Ward and legendary former champion Roy Jones Jr., Bayless revisited the key incidents from the fight, comments that ultimately prompted a response from Judah.

The truth of the Floyd Mayweather fight comes out 20 years later

During the fight, Zab Judah began the fight aggressively, outboxing Floyd Mayweather early and appearing to score a knockdown in round two, though it was ruled a slip by the referee. As the bout wore on, Mayweather seized control, dominating the later rounds and leaving Judah bloodied. The fight’s defining moment, however, came late in round 10.

A frustrated Judah landed a deliberate low blow followed by an illegal rabbit punch, sending Mayweather to the canvas and forcing the referee, Richard Steele, to halt the action. This prompted Floyd’s uncle and trainer, Roger Mayweather, to storm the ring to confront Judah, sparking a massive in-ring brawl involving both camps.

“Do you know what the rules say in that case?” Bayless asked, referencing that moment. “Disqualification right in that situation.” However, he highlighted that Steele had to use his judgment and didn’t stop the fight from moving forward. “Richard Steele had to use judgment cuz if he [had] stopped that fight, that place would have [gone] crazy,” Bayless said.

“It would have been a nightmare… And Floyd went on to beat Zab,” he concluded during the podcast. Judah later shared this statement from Bayless on Instagram, admitting, “20 years later now the truth.” Regardless, in the aftermath of the fight, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) heavily fined and suspended the people involved.

Some people had argued that Mayweather should have been disqualified because his team invaded the ring. However, the commission didn’t disqualify or strip Mayweather of the win. Regardless, this isn’t the first time Judah has spoken about that chaotic night.

Zab Judah claimed Roger choked him unconscious

Last year in November, Judah said the chaos in the 10th round completely altered the fight against Mayweather. “The fight should have been stopped right there,” Judah explained. “I was choked out in the corner. People don’t know.” According to Judah, when he rushed toward Roger Mayweather during the melee, Roger “got under me, and he was choking me,” while security pinned Judah’s arms against the ropes.

“He choked me until I kind of, like, passed out,” Judah added, insisting the incident warranted disqualification. “We all know if it was the other way around… that would have been automatic disqualification, 100 per cent.” Judah also defended his father’s actions, saying, “They was trying to jump my pops,” and describing the moment as “real life, real emotion, real people.”

Floyd Mayweather may have won the fight, but fans remember the night when Floyd Mayweather was handed his first loss, at least, he should have been. But what did you make of the fight?