Zuffa Boxing Fight Tonight: Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin Date, Time, Venue, Undercard, and Livestream Details

Dana White-led Zuffa Boxing is well on its way, as they prepare to host the third event under its revamped boxing league. After two back-to-back events in January, Zuffa Boxing 3 will be headlined by a 10-round heavyweight clash between Efe Ajagba and Charles Martin. And there’s plenty to look forward to.

Despite having more experience inside the ring, Martin (30-4-1, 27 KOs) is the underdog heading into the fight. Yet, he has promised he would take out Ajagba (20-1-1, 14 KOs) on fight night. So, before the action begins, here’s everything you need to know about the card on Zuffa Boxing 3.

What time will the Ajagba vs. Martin fight start? Date and venue

The pair will collide atop Meta Apex Arena in Las Vegas, where the UFC hosts their domestic Fight Night events. The action unfolds on Saturday, February 15, in an intimate setting, as the arena can only accommodate a maximum of 1,000 fans.

In case you want to watch the event in person, there are limited seats available, with prices running from $167 to $332. But the good news is, since Zuffa Boxing has partnered with Paramount+, it only requires a regular subscription to the platform to watch the fight from home.

You can sign up for two tiers on the streaming platform: Essentials or Premium. The Essentials version, which will feature ads, will set you back $8.99 per month or $89.99 annually. Meanwhile, the Premium version, without ads, will cost $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually.

Whether you watch it from home or the arena, you will have to catch the action live. The prelims kick off at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT, followed by the main card, which starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT. Meanwhile, the main event is expected to begin at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT.

Now, let’s look at what Zuffa Boxing 3 has to offer.

Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin undercard

The card brings a total of eight fights, with a mix of talented prospects and heavy-hitters across divisions.

Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin — Heavyweight

Umar Dzambekov vs. Ahmed Elbiali — Light heavyweight

Abel Mejia vs. Jaybrio Pe Benito — Lightweight

Leo Ruiz vs. Casey James Streeter — Super welterweight

Antonio Woods vs. Mark Beuke — Middleweight

Oswaldo Molina vs. Joshua Clark — Lightweight

Emiliano Alvarado vs. Devin Gantt — Super bantamweight

Dariial Kuchmenov vs. Jorge Lagunas — Lightweight

The main event and co-main event of the night will feature 10 rounds each. However, four fights before that will only have 8 rounds. And the first two fights of the night will have 6 rounds each.

From the looks of things, Zuffa has managed to put together a decent enough card. But the question is, will you tune in to watch?