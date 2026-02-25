Zuffa Boxing Hit With $1B Lawsuit After Saudi-TKO Betrayal Sparks Legal Battle

Dana White and the TKO Group were looking at a solid start to their run with Zuffa Boxing. The promotion has already put up a few events and attracted some serious numbers. Their biggest and most recent win, however, was taking British superstar Conor Benn under their wing with a huge sum of 15 million dollars, stealing headlines everywhere. However, the TKO and SELA-backed endeavor has been stopped in its tracks, as they have been hit with a major lawsuit.

Citing a massive betrayal over contractual issues, Frank Warren has decided to sue the company. The amount? As per reports, the Queensberry promoter sued Zuffa for a staggering sum of $1 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr Warren’s company, Queensberry Promotions, is claiming Sela and TKO breached contracts they had signed with him and went behind his back to form a venture that aims to revolutionize and dominate boxing,” The Daily Telegraph reported. Mr. Alalshikh, together with Mr. White, is running the new venture.

“Legal letters have been traded, and unless TKO and Sela throw in the towel, Mr Warren intends to take his case to the High Court. Queensberry will seek up to $1bn compensation for income the company claims it would have made had the contracts been honoured,” the outlet added.

ADVERTISEMENT

To simplify the case, Frank Warren actually accused Turki Alalshikh’s management and hospitality company, SELA, and TKO (UFC and Zuffa’s parent company) of using his insider boxing knowledge to gain an edge in the market. The Brit has been a licensed promoter for over 45 years and was reportedly in partnership with SELA from 2023, where he claimed to have exclusively shared “operational expertise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Moreover, Tyson Fury’s promoter also revealed that he had an agreement with TKO, where he provided them with details of the arrangement with SELA. So, when Alalshikh’s management shook hands with Dana White’s parent company for a five-year deal, Warren felt betrayed that he wasn’t in the loop for that deal despite sharing inside information with SELA as they entered the market with Riyadh Season.

Wth more details to unfold under this legal fiasco, SELA has finally addressed the issue and Warren’s allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

SELA responds to ongoing lawsuit against Zuffa

Following Frank Warren’s billion-dollar lawsuit, which targeted two mammoth bodies in combat sports. It didn’t take much time for Turki Alalshikh’s company to respond, and they seemed to be pretty disappointed about the veteran promoter’s words.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are disappointed by the unfounded claims brought by Queensberry and Frank Warren,” a SELA correspondent stated as per Boxing News. “We reject them in their entirety and are confident that the facts will fully vindicate our position,” they added.

As the dispute moves forward, The Daily Telegraph reported that Frank Warren actually didn’t sign any personal contracts with SELA, bringing a fresh new twist. However, it’s true that the Saudi Arabian moguls have conducted many boxing events, that too with Warren and his rival promoter, Eddie Hearn. We can expect more details to be revealed soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, what do you think about the ongoing lawsuit concerning TKO, SELA, and Frank Warren? Let us know in the comments section below.