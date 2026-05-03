Zurdo Ramirez Rushed to Hospital After Brutal Knockout Loss to David Benavidez

David Benavidez just proved why everyone avoids him. ‘The Mexican Monster’ just destroyed Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in their one-sided cruiserweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In fact, the beating turned out to be so bad that Ramirez had to be stretchered out of the arena and directly to the hospital.

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Benavidez scored the first knockdown at the end of round 4 after landing a scary flurry of shots that overwhelmed ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. The second knockdown came in the final moments of round six. And it was the last because it forced Ramirez to his knees, and he had no intentions of beating the ten count. So, referee Thomas Taylor stepped in to stop the action.

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In the immediate aftermath, pictures and footage from the event showed that Ramirez’s right eye had swollen shut. He could barely see, and it was also the reason he was forced to take a knee and quit the bout. Later clips from the venue also revealed that Ramirez had to be carried out on a stretcher directly to a hospital for further evaluation.

An update regarding his health is still awaited. In the meantime, however, David Benavidez created history. ‘The Mexican Monster’ has now become a three-division champion after capturing the unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight straps. He is also the only fighter to hold world titles at super middleweight, light heavyweight, and cruiserweight.

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“I just want to give the fans what they want to see,” Benavidez said after his win. “I saw ‘Canelo’ [Saul Alvarez] in the building. Let me just ask the fans this: Do you guys want to see ‘Canelo’ vs. David Benavidez? Enough said. We can’t leave that fight on the table. I respect him. He’s a great champion, but I’m a great champion too.”

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However, knowing Canelo Alvarez may continue ducking him, Benavidez called out a potential bout against unified light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. And now, experts have shared their thoughts on Benavidez’s extravagant performance.

The boxing world was left shocked after David Benavidez destroyed ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez

Former super bantamweight contender Ramon Cardenas made a bold prediction.

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“Nobody beats Benavidez right now,” he wrote on X. “Good night everyone.”

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Boxing promoter Lou DiBella recognized the danger Benavidez is.

“David Benavidez is a bad mfer …,” DiBella wrote. “Truly #boxing gifted and scary.”

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Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia, who joined Beanvidez in the locker room before the fight, was up to his shenanigans.

“Ryan Garcia vs David Benavidez 178,” Garcia wrote.

Journalist Ariel Helwani was stunned by how dominant Benavidez was.

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“Man. David Benavidez is just different,” Helwani wrote. “Absolutely broke Zurdo down. Brutal shots throughout. Power clearly [was] not an issue, and the speed was there all night.”

Naji from Cigar Talk also joined the conversation.

“If I was about to get jumped in the street and I can pick one person to help me. 100% it would be David Benavidez. Dude is really a monster.”

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From the looks of it, David Benavidez has become the talk of the town following his spectacular performance against Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez. Hopefully, Ramírez makes a full recovery and leaves the hospital in good health.