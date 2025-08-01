Amid Gervonta Davis Rematch Uncertainty, Lamont Roach Links Up With NFL Team

Lamont Roach Jr. has been deep in training for his anticipated rematch against Gervonta “Tank” Davis, scheduled for August 16. But with Tank recently arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Miami Beach, the bout now hangs in serious jeopardy. This rematch was meant to settle the debate over who truly reigns supreme in the lightweight division, but with the fight still unsigned and rumors swirling about Tank’s potential retirement, the uncertainty grows. So, what does Lamont Roach Jr. do now?

Roach remained optimistic even after Davis’s arrest, going live on Twitch just a day after the news broke to reassure fans. “He’s home already. The fight is still on,” the 29-year-old said. However, with new reports suggesting Gervonta Davis might be retiring, Roach doesn’t seem fazed. Why?

The day after news of Gervonta Davis’ rumored retirement broke, Lamont Roach Jr. showed no signs of distraction. He treated it like any other day, even uploading a new video to his official YouTube channel. The following day, he took to Instagram and shared a carousel of nine photos from his visit to the Washington Commanders training camp in Redskins Park. “City full of champions! The glory days coming back for DC just watch! Good time seeing the fam put they work in @commanders LFG 🔥,” he captioned the post. Roach was seen linking up with NFL rookie Jayden Daniels, signing autographs, and giving quick interviews, all while maintaining a calm and composed demeanor despite the ongoing drama surrounding the Davis fight.

Interestingly, Roach isn’t the only one unfazed. Speaking on The Mayweather Channel, Jeff Mayweather dismissed the retirement talk, emphasizing that no announcement holds weight unless it comes directly from Gervonta Davis himself. “I don’t think that Tank is retired… I did hear him say he was retiring, but I don’t think that he’s retiring,” Jeff said, highlighting the importance of hearing such statements from the source and not through hearsay or social media rumors.

The former IBO super-featherweight champion went on to reflect on Davis’ career and the toll his off-ring issues may be taking. “He’s still young enough to fight for at least another five years, maybe even more if he wants to,” Jeff explained. However, he also noted that Davis’ repeated legal and personal troubles could be wearing him down mentally. “With all these interruptions of the trouble he gets himself into… I’m sure he’s probably more tired of that than anything, but he don’t have no one to blame but himself.”

And tired? Yes, he is. Uncomfortable with the constant attention, Gervonta Davis has recently distanced himself from social media, deactivating both his Instagram and X accounts. And much like Jeff Mayweather, another member of Gervonta Davis’ camp has also spoken out about the viral retirement rumors, offering clarity on the situation.

Team Gervonta Davis ends speculation in one line

Following Rick Glaser’s announcement of Gervonta Davis’ potential retirement, there was radio silence from Team Davis for nearly an hour. But yesterday, Davis’ longtime trainer, Kenny Ellis, finally broke that silence by posting a short but pointed message on X: “Per usual FAKE news.” With just one line, Ellis dismissed the swirling rumors and effectively shut down the speculation surrounding Davis’ future.

While Gervonta Davis himself hasn’t publicly confirmed anything, Ellis’ words were enough to calm the storm, at least for now. As things stand, the 30-year-old is still very much in the picture, with potential showdowns looming against names like Jake Paul, Shakur Stevenson, and even Manny Pacquiao, who has openly expressed interest in a bout with the unbeaten star. The question, however, remains: who will be the next two contenders in Davis’ return path?

With his next court date set for August 12, 2025, and just under three weeks remaining until the proposed Lamont Roach rematch, speculation continues to mount. Will Gervonta Davis come back stronger, silencing the critics once again? Or has his career finally reached its breaking point? What do you think?