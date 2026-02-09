Calls Mount for Logan Paul vs. Bad Bunny WWE Match After Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Criticism

WWE star and podcaster Logan Paul doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind. However, he had a rather brief statement when asked about Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl LX’s halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday. What did he say?

Logan Paul was walking down the red carpet at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party ahead of the event when a reporter from Fox Sports Digital approached him with a question. “Logan, are you excited about the halftime show?” the reporter asked. “No!” said the WWE star bluntly before walking away. But why the reaction?

Why is Logan Paul against Bunny’s involvement with the Super Bowl?

It didn’t take long for the moment to go viral across social media, with veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani sharing the clip on X. Helwani quickly proposed a WWE match between the pair, writing, “Bunny x Logan at Mania confirmed. And it would be the biggest match on the card x 1000000000000000.”

Bad Bunny has appeared multiple times at WWE events since 2021. He’s a lifelong wrestling fan and has participated in several high-profile moments. In 2021, Bad Bunny performed his song ‘Booker T’ at the Royal Rumble and got involved ringside, attacking The Miz and John Morrison after they disrupted his setup.

At WrestleMania 37 in April of that same year, he teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match. He even won the WWE 24/7 Championship with help from Damian Priest, becoming a one-time champion in a 2021 episode of Raw. Clearly, Helwani’s proposed wrestling match isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

However, the question is, why is Logan Paul against Bunny’s involvement in the halftime show? The thing is, Bunny has been critical of the Donald Trump administration’s immigration policy. He even avoided touring in the US, so his Puerto Rican fans could avoid encounters with ICE. Not to mention, during his Grammys acceptance speech recently, he criticized ICE.

Logan Paul, a staunch supporter of the Trump administration, was far from pleased. He wasn’t alone either—his younger brother, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, shared similar sentiments. ‘The Problem Child’ went so far as to urge his fans to boycott Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

Despite the backlash surrounding Bunny’s involvement in the Super Bowl, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stood by the league’s decision. Goodell stated that Bunny understood the responsibility that comes with performing on such a massive stage and expressed hope that the halftime show would unite audiences rather than deepen existing divisions.

Regardless, Paul’s short comment was enough for fans to get behind a potential WWE fight between the two.

Logan vs. Bad Bunny receives instant approval

Reflecting on the potential spectacle it could birth, one fan claimed that Logan Paul would make Bunny look like a clown. “Jake and Logan Paul [are] legit big, strong dudes and good at what they do. Though it would sell tickets, [Bunny] would look like a clown. They would manhandle him [with] a hand tied behind their back,” the user commented. WWE hosts scripted events, so it’s really up to the management who wins.

Meanwhile, the next user was already putting together a storyline for Paul and Bunny. “Imagine WWE could pull off Logan attacking Bad Bunny at the end of his performance today to set up the Mania match. Now that would be some epic WWE s—t!!!!” the user wrote. While this might be a bit far-fetched, there’s no denying the buzz it would have created.

However, not everyone was on board with the idea. “Bunny will never give that bum any kinda of shine,” the user claimed. Since Bad Bunny has made several WWE appearances, it’s not impossible.

Someone else scoffed at Helwani’s idea, sarcastically sharing their opinion. “Yes, let’s make Bad Bunny play minstrel to the people who want him not to play the Super Bowl. Sounds amazing, how are you not a booker,” the user wrote. People may not have wanted him in the halftime show, but it definitely got them talking about it.

Others claimed, however, that the potential fight won’t be the biggest as Helwani claimed. “It’s not bigger than Punk V Roman,” the user wrote. Notably, CM Punk and Roman Reigns are scheduled to face each other for the world heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 42.

People don’t seem to mind a potential fight between Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. However, some seem a bit sceptical that it would happen. Do you think it’s possible?