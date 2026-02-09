Jake and Logan Paul Rally Americans to Boycott Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. While the announcement has generated widespread buzz, not everyone is on board. YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul have publicly taken a stance against the performance, calling for a full boycott.

‘The Problem Child’ took to X earlier today to address his followers, urging them to unite behind his cause. “Purposefully turning off the halftime show,” he wrote. “Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences.”

Jake Paul made it clear that his goal is to impact “viewership” numbers, which he believes matter most to corporations. “You are their benefit. Realize you have power,” he added. “Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

Meanwhile, Logan Paul echoed a similar sentiment ahead of the game. Appearing briefly in an interview with Fox News, he was asked whether he was looking forward to Bad Bunny’s halftime performance. His response was short and dismissive: “No!”