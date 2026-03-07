WWE star Logan Paul might be confident that he can take on any NFL player inside the ring. However, his co-host on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, Mike Majlak, doesn’t appear to be all that supportive of Paul’s cause. The 41-year-old recently took to X and distanced himself from Logan Paul’s $1 million offer to Tom Brady and other NFL players for a boxing match.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Just to be clear, the views expressed by my podcast co-host are his views and his views alone,” Majlak wrote. “I personally don’t want any smoke with the NFL or its affiliates, including but not limited to Tom Brady or Puka Nacua. Logan will be hearing from my lawyers… I have just been told that we actually have the same lawyers, so they will be hearing from themselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Majlak’s post was clearly meant to be sarcastic, but his desire to stay away from the drama seems genuine. The situation follows Logan Paul’s $1 million challenge, which emerged from his ongoing feud with NFL legend Tom Brady. Their back-and-forth reached a boiling point around the high-profile Fanatics Flag Football Classic, scheduled for March 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, the trash talk has only escalated between the two parties, culminating in Paul’s $1 million fight offer.

“Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match, that is on God,” Paul said on his Impaulsive podcast. “I would throttle Myles Garrett. … Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua, Tom Brady, Sam Darnold, doesn’t matter. A million dollars, you come to the gym, you put up boxing gloves, we see how it goes. There’s levels to this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul’s callout did not go unnoticed, as several NFL players quickly stepped up to accept the challenge. Among them were Dion Dawkins, Tae Crowder, Brock Hoffman, and Kingsley Suamataia, all of whom appear willing to step into the boxing ring with him. However, Logan Paul later shared an update on X, claiming that while NFL players have been vocal about the challenge, none of them are actually willing to agree to his terms.

“Nobody is willing to put $1M in escrow and be flown here to Puerto Rico (all expenses paid) & box with three professional judges,” Paul wrote on X. “They all want to formalize this with a streamer, venue, press conferences, etc. (i.e. get paid to fight but not risk their own money), but I don’t have time nor interest in that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I won’t step away from WWE to coordinate & train for an event, but if any player wants to actually put up $1M and fight at my gym with official referees and judges, show yourselves (that includes you @LeVeonBell). Also, if they want no-cameras, I’m down.”

Logan Paul, of course, is no stranger to combat sports. He famously faced Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in June 2021 and previously fought his longtime rival—turned business partner—KSI in bouts in 2018 and 2019. Regardless, since Logan’s $1 million offer, his younger brother, Jake Paul, also appears to have entered the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Paul supports brother Logan Paul

‘The Problem Child’ is easily the better boxer between the Paul brothers. Even though some boxing purists might not like it, he knows what he is talking about. Reflecting on his brother’s challenge, ‘El Gallo’ explained why no NFL or NBA player would stand a chance against his older brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s insane how people haven’t learned that NBA, NFL, and other professional athletes aren’t fighters,” Paul wrote. “There’s no difference to what Logan would do to the NFL players and to what I did to Nate Robinson. Why are we still talking about this😅😅

Jake Paul defeated former basketball player Nate Robinson via second-round knockout on November 28, 2020. He also used training clips of former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby to make his point.

“Sean Strickland worked Maxx Crosby barely trying and Maxx is one of the strongest, biggest, and most athletic in the NFL and SEAN ISNT A BOXER!”

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears that Logan Paul has waged a war against NFL players, one that could turn into a boxing match. For now, though, NFL players want to turn the fight into a boxing spectacle. And that doesn’t seem to be happening. But if it did, do you think Logan Paul can win?