Terence Crawford’s Conversation With Tom Brady Post Canelo Fight Revealed in Newly Surfaced Clip

Terence Crawford has retired from boxing, but he walked away at the peak of global stardom—thanks to his emphatic September victory over Canelo Alvarez. The career-defining win elevated Crawford beyond the boxing world, allowing him to rub shoulders with elite figures from across the sporting spectrum, including seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

After the fight, Crawford embarked on a victory lap to celebrate. One of the stops saw him return to Allegiant Stadium. Coincidentally, Brady—who owns a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders—was also in attendance for the Raiders’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While both icons were present that day, it has only now come to light that they met days before.

What did Terence Crawford and Tom Brady talk about?

Recently, Crawford shared a video on his YouTube channel titled ‘Unseen Footage, second stop after beating Canelo.’ The clip shows the undisputed super middleweight champion returning to his hotel after a quick trip to Walmart, before an unexpected encounter unfolded in the hotel’s parking garage, where he crossed paths with NFL icon Tom Brady.

In the clip, Brady is seen stepping out of a car as Crawford walks up to greet him. The two quickly exchange a handshake, with Brady saying, “Congratulations. I sent you a text message. Did you get it?” Coming off the biggest win of his career, ‘Bud’ had been inundated with congratulatory messages, making it easy for one to slip through the cracks.

“I got a million text messages,” Terence Crawford responded with a smile. Brady, understanding the situation, brushed it aside and replied, “I get it.” After a short exchange, the two posed for photos before Brady made his admiration clear. “I am so happy for you, dude. Un-f—king-believable,” Brady said in Crawford’s video.

Moments later, the pair shared another embrace and went their separate ways, capping off a crossover moment between two all-time greats. It’s also worth noting that Tom Brady had hosted the pre-game podcast alongside Dana White and Shaquille O’Neal for the Canelo vs. Crawford podcast.

While Brady may not get the opportunity to congratulate Crawford again, thanks to the latter’s retirement, ‘Bud’ has recently made a shocking revelation about his fighting career.

‘Bud’ Crawford reveals his most comfortable fighting weight

Terence Crawford’s jump to 168 pounds was once viewed as a step too far. But looking at things now, it may have been the weight class that suited him best. When Crawford first entertained the idea of fighting Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight, skepticism followed.

While his skill was unquestioned, Crawford had never competed above 154 pounds. That doubt vanished on September 13, when he outclassed the naturally bigger Alvarez to secure a unanimous decision win. Now retired at 38, Crawford has revealed that 168 pounds felt like home.

“168,” Crawford told streamer Adin Ross when asked about his most comfortable weight class. “Definitely 168.” For context, Crawford started his career at lightweight. He exits the sport as a five-division world champion and a three-time undisputed titlist.

Reflecting on his weight cuts in the past, Crawford shared his experience fighting at 135 pounds. “I was obviously smaller, but I was killing myself to make that weight,” he said. “It was the same way with 140.”

That being said, thanks to Crawford’s behind-the-scenes footage, fans got to see the immediate aftermath of Crawford’s win over Canelo. What did you make of their meeting?