Serena Williams Example Used to Derail MVP’s Chantelle Cameron’s Protest Against WBC for Rule Change in Women’s Boxing

Amanda Serrano has long been a leading voice in the fight for equality in women’s boxing. Her mission has been clear—to secure three-minute rounds like her male counterparts, rather than the existing two-minute rounds. In December 2023, Serrano made a bold statement by vacating her WBC title after the sanctioning body refused to allow her to compete in 12 three-minute rounds. Since then, her stand has inspired a growing movement among female fighters.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Following Alycia Baumgardner, Chantelle Cameron has also relinquished her WBC title to protest the organization’s refusal to implement equal-round rules. “Women’s boxing has come a long way, but there’s still progress to be made,” Cameron said. “I’ve always believed in equality and that includes the choice to fight equal rounds, equal opportunities, and equal respect.” She feels this change in the rules is a fight for the future generations of female boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lou DiBella is not a big fan of the protest from Chantelle Cameron

“I’m proud of my accomplishment in becoming a WBC champion, but it’s time to take a stand for what’s right and for the future of the sport,” she added. Cameron was elevated to the WBC super-lightweight champion after Katie Taylor was declared ‘Champion in Recess’ as she stepped away from boxing. The WBC had even ordered a purse bid on Friday for a fight between Cameron and Sandy Ryan.

While the purse bid is not happening, Cameron is not ready to step away from boxing entirely. With help from her promoter, the Brit has claimed she will pursue other championship opportunities and marquee bouts. Following the update, World Boxing News shared the story on X, where it quickly caught the eye of veteran promoter Lou DiBella, and it’s safe to say that he is not a big fan of the demands from Amanda Serrano, Baumgardner, and Cameron.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You really believe this is why she’s giving up the belt?” he asked. “Are Jake and MVP doctors? Neurologists? Really think there’s a great demand from distribution platforms and streaming services for LONGER women’s fights?” He then used Serena Williams’ example to get his point across. “2 minute rounds [is the] superior product. Do you see Martina, Billie Jean King, and Serena Williams crying cause women play fewer sets???”

AD

“And for the first time (because there hadn’t been a big pool of female fighters being beaten up for ten years) we are seeing the same ravages of #boxing in women as men. Let’s all go more unsafe! FOH … no heroes here,” he added in the tweet. Despite opposition from DiBella, Cameron’s promoter is firmly backing her decision.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nakisa Bidarian voices his support

As Chantelle Cameron vacated the title, MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian claimed Cameron had made the right decision. “Chantelle has never backed down from a challenge, inside or outside the ring,” Bidarian said. “This decision underscores her integrity and her leadership as one of the sport’s elite fighters.”

“MVP stands firmly behind Chantelle and her commitment to help drive women’s boxing toward true parity.” Notably, back in 2023, WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán had commented on Serrano’s demand for 12 two-minute rounds, writing, “[In] tennis women play 3 sets, [in] basketball the basket is shorter and the ball smaller and those are not contact sports. We stand by the safety and well-being of the fighters.”

Having said that, it appears the protest for rule change has met with opposition, like any other subject in human history. Rather than a fight for women’s rights in boxing, it has become a point of debate among opposing opinions. But what do you think of Serrano and Cameron’s demands?