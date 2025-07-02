Dana White’s Biggest Boxing Prospect Becomes Jake Paul’s Worst Nightmare, Fans React

Two years ago, Callum Walsh—a humble southpaw from Cork—began turning heads at Freddie Roach’s legendary Wild Card Gym. In a city where boxing dreams either rise or get buried fast, the Irishman carved a lane for himself with a slick left hand and the kind of attitude that reminded fans of the sport’s golden eras. He didn’t just win; he finished—often brutally and often early. Now boasting a professional record of 10–0 with 8 knockouts, Walsh is quietly stacking the kind of momentum that forces the boxing world to take notice.

That signature aggression quickly caught the eye of UFC President Dana White. The MMA mogul, usually reserved about boxing ventures, has backed Walsh heavily—broadcasting his fights on UFC Fight Pass and even attending bouts in person.

During a St. Patrick’s Day main event at Madison Square Garden, the Irish boxer solidified his rep as a finisher, sending his opponent crashing to the canvas and the crowd into a frenzy. As reported by talkSPORT, White has referred to him as “the future of boxing” and even teased plans to bring a mega-event to Cork, Ireland, in 2025.

But boxing isn’t just fought inside the ring—it thrives in the digital arena too. This week, a post on Instagram by The Jaxxon Podcast suggested a potential matchup between Walsh and social media celebrity-turned-fighter Jake Paul. The post posed a simple question—“Who wins?”—alongside an edited face-off poster. Walsh’s reaction? “😂😂😂” No words. Just vibes. And yet, that silent comment echoed louder than any trash talk.

Fans react: Jake Paul KO’d in the comment section

The first comment came from none other than Callum Walsh himself, who responded with “😂😂😂”—a reaction that said more than any verbal response could. For fans, it wasn’t just laughter; it was a statement. The boxer found the matchup so improbable, it was comical. One user followed up with confidence: “Walsh sleeps him 30 seconds in”. That wasn’t just exaggeration—it was a fan’s blunt estimation of how outmatched Jake Paul would be against a fighter who’s been destroying real contenders.

Another added: “Book this so they make Walsh the underdog and I’m throwing nice money on him 😂🙌🏽”. A tongue-in-cheek jab at betting markets, this fan seemed eager to profit off what he saw as an easy upset—assuming, of course, the oddsmakers don’t realize who Callum is.

Then came the business-minded skepticism: “Callum sleeps Paul easily but that bag might be bigger to lose to him”. Here, the user playfully floated the idea that the money might tempt a more strategic outcome—a wink at how the boxing business often plays out behind the scenes. Another fan, perhaps exasperated by the suggestion of parity, commented: “Jaysus, do you really have to ask 🙈🙉”. The implication? This isn’t a fair fight—it’s fantasy matchmaking at best.

And summing up the mood, one user kept it simple: “Callum in literally one round”—delivering a prediction with the sharp finality of a knockout punch.