After Jon Jones’ retirement, Jake Paul Reveals True Feelings on MMA GOAT in UFC Legends List

The Fight Night in Azerbaijan marked a huge shift of guard for the UFC. After the event, Dana White delivered the shocking news that one of the most dominant fighters to enter the octagon, Jon Jones, has finally retired. Jones himself confirmed the news a few hours later on his social media.

Fans were eagerly awaiting his bout against interim champion Tom Aspinall, but it never materialized. Nevertheless, the absence of that fight does not change the influence Bones has had on mixed martial arts. His status as one of the sport’s all-time greats was reaffirmed by Jake Paul, who honored the heavyweight champion by including him in his rather controversial top 4 list.

Jake Paul lists his UFC GOATs

A few hours after the Fight Night event, as Dana White made Jones’ retirement announcement, Jake Paul took to his ‘X’ to give props on such a sensational career. He wrote, “Congrats Jon Jones. You the GOAT,” showing his respect to the former heavyweight champion. A little while later, he tweeted again, revealing his Mount Rushmore of UFC fighters. Unsurprisingly, Jon Jones was the first name on that list, which also involved Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He wrote, “Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, GSP and Khabib. Your top 4?” asking the fans to chime in with their opinion.

This was indeed The Problem Child’s way of paying tribute to the 28-1 fighter. Weirdly, the two maintain a cordial bond, marked by mutual respect. A dynamic that stands in stark contrast to the typical contentious relationships Jake Paul has with the UFC president Dana White. Last year, in an interview with Broadcast Boys, ‘Bones’ gave props to everything the Paul brothers have achieved in the combat world, claiming that he won’t be able to knock them out. “They both are respectable athletes. They both grew up on the wrestling team. Jake definitely has some serious punching power. I don’t even know if I’d make it out of that one, if I’m being honest,” he said, surprising everyone.

Jon Jones’ retirement marks the end of almost three decades of domination. A career filled with victories, titles, and controversies. As the former UFC heavyweight champion finally shares his thoughts on stepping away, it becomes clear just how much his absence will be felt in the UFC moving forward.

Jon Jones pens a heartfelt message

The 37-year-old broke the silence on his retirement after Dana White’s statement. He wrote, “Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection,” on his social media. Looking back at his career, he added, “From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport… I’ve faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable.”

In a rather detailed message, Jones showed gratitude to his coaches, fans, and the promotion itself. Furthermore, while this chapter of his life is closed now, it doesn’t mean the end. “MMA will always be a part of who I am, and I’m excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways,” he added, promising the fans to stay connected with the sport as “The best is yet to come,” he concluded.

Though this choice followed multiple prolonged postponements of a title defense against the interim champion Tom Aspinall, it remains undeniable that Bones ranks among the most exceptional champions to ever practice MMA. Not only that, he dominated two divisions, becoming the youngest UFC champion in the light heavyweight division. 28 victories and only one loss, that too by disqualification. Not many fighters will be able to hold a candle to that record. As the UFC embraces its new heavyweight champion, let’s hope this legacy of Jon Jones inspires the next generation of fighters. What do you think? Drop your Mount Rushmore of the UFC fighters down below.

