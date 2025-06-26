Andrew Tate Defends Jon Jones With 8-Word Message After Ex-Teammate’s Concerning Revelation

At 37, Jon Jones has officially declared his retirement from the UFC, bringing an end to a storied yet controversial career. His announcement came shortly before what was expected to be a heavyweight bout against the Interim champion Tom Aspinall, leaving fans disappointed by the fight that never happened. However, just hours after Dana White confirmed Jones’ retirement, news broke that the former champion was facing a criminal charge stemming from an alleged hit-and-run incident in February. And now, amid the backlash, one familiar voice emerged in support: Andrew Tate, who even last year backed Jon Jones’ decision to step away from the octagon following his long-anticipated clash with Stipe Miocic.

Bodycam footage from the February incident shows Jones speaking with a police officer, with law enforcement alleging that he fled the scene and later made threats to a police safety aide over the phone. It’s not the first time the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion has faced legal trouble, having dealt with multiple incidents throughout his UFC tenure. Now, following this latest controversy, a former teammate of Jones has made a troubling revelation about the 37-year-old, prompting renewed scrutiny of the legend’s life outside the cage.

Hours ago, @aroarboxing shared a screenshot of exchanges on X involving former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson and Andrew Tate. Brunson, who trained with Jon Jones during the early stages of his UFC career in Albuquerque, New Mexico, claimed the two were close friends, spending time together nearly every day between 2011 and 2014. However, their friendship eventually soured.

In a post, Brunson recalled a moment that led to their falling out. He wrote: “Jon Jones and I use to hang out just about every day when I was in town from 2011-2014. One night we went out and I said to him, ‘Bro why are you doing all of this, let’s just hang out with the ladies and have fun, the extra stuff isn’t needed, they’re already here with us’. He looked at me and said, ‘I don’t need a dad I need a friend.’ This was the last time we hung out. I couldn’t sit back and watch. I have to be honest with my friends.” His story implied that Jon Jones’ unwillingness to listen to advice is the core reason why their friendship broke apart. But does that mean Jones was in the wrong?

According to Andrew Tate, absolutely not. In defense of Jones, Tate commented with a sharp, eight-word response: “So he’s undefeated while also enjoying his life? 🐐.” To which the 41-year-old replied, “Some may say!” While Brunson may no longer see eye to eye with Jon Jones, others believe the former champion is being unfairly portrayed. With his recent criminal charge still making headlines, some have suggested that Jones is being framed or misunderstood in the latest incident. And in response to the growing speculation, Jon Jones didn’t stay silent either.

Jon Jones speaks out on legal drama in deleted post

The Albuquerque Journal has reported that a woman has accused Jon Jones of allegedly fleeing the scene of a car crash on February 24. Police have since questioned the woman, who maintains that the former UFC heavyweight champion was behind the wheel and even called her from the scene. According to the report, officers noted that the man involved, believed to be Jones, made “allusions to violence” during the call, though they stopped short of officially confirming his identity. This led to an in-person police inquiry soon after.

During the inquiry, Jon Jones acknowledged that he had called the woman 13 times and sent her several text messages. However, he did not admit to driving the vehicle or being directly involved in the crash. As reported by MMA Fighting, he has now been summoned to court for a bond arraignment on July 24, where further proceedings will take place regarding the misdemeanor charge. Meanwhile, The Albuquerque Journal also released body cam footage on YouTube, which allegedly captured officers speaking with ‘Bones’ and exchanging words about the incident.

In a now-deleted post on X, Jones publicly addressed the situation for the first time. “Whoever, was on the phone with me first, his timestamp has been different. By the time I was aggressive on the phone, it was a completely different conversation. I was already paranoid, and on my defensive state.” He also followed it up with another series of posts on X, adding, “I’ve been crying, I’m okay with that, I’m alive.”

Though the details remain murky, Jones’s tweets suggest that his interactions with Albuquerque police may have ended poorly. Adding to the uncertainty, his attorney has described the case as the most “strange” and “unwarranted” he has encountered in his career. With a court date looming, more information is expected to surface. So, what do you think about the incident?