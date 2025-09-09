Are Callum Walsh and Conor McGregor Friends? All We Know About the Irish Stars’ Relationship

Callum Walsh is the newest combat sports star from the ‘Emerald Isle’ to capture Dana White’s attention. The most famous Irishman to do so before him, of course, is Conor McGregor. At his peak, McGregor not only dominated opponents inside the Octagon but also generated staggering profits for the UFC under White’s leadership. Now, Walsh has emerged as the next Irish fighter to earn White’s backing, especially because of White’s boxing venture.

Walsh is set to be a featured name in the new promotion. More immediately, though, he’ll face Fernando Vargas on the undercard of the much-anticipated fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 13, live on Netflix—the inaugural event for White’s boxing project. But as Walsh’s profile grows, so does curiosity about his connection to Conor McGregor. Are the two Irish fighters actually friends?

Conor McGregor’s Influence on Callum Walsh

In a March 2024 interview with TMZ Sports, Callum Walsh spoke about comparisons with Conor McGregor, as they both come from Ireland amid Walsh’s growing popularity. Interestingly, he made it clear that he doesn’t want to be the Conor McGregor of boxing. “I’m trying to make my own path and do my own thing. I’m never trying to copy anybody or be like anyone…,” he said.

“I’m just trying to be the Callum Walsh. I’m just going to be myself…,” he added. Walsh admitted that he looks up to McGregor and the things the former UFC champion has done are amazing, but “I’m just trying to do my own thing and just trying to make my own path and leave my own legacy.” Now, it’s clear that Walsh doesn’t intend to be like McGregor, but have they ever met?

Callum Walsh and Conor McGregor’s Meetings and Interactions

Walsh may not be trying to follow in Conor McGregor’s footsteps, but he’s never hidden his admiration for Ireland’s biggest MMA star. In a Cigar Talk interview with Naji earlier this year, Walsh recalled how he first connected with ‘The Notorious.’ “I remember being like 12 years old, trying to stay up to watch his fights,” Walsh said.

Their first meeting came years later at a Jon Jones card in Las Vegas. “I’m sitting next to all these NFL players and everybody. And Conor walks in, and he’s kind of looking, and he looked at me, and then he was like, ‘Ohhh….’” The two even posed for a picture, but what stood out most to Walsh was McGregor’s words.

“The first thing he said to me was, ‘I’m going to support you all the way. I love what you’re doing in boxing.’” The exchange suggests genuine respect between them—but whether it’s the start of a real friendship remains to be seen.

Signs of Mutual Respect, Not Friendship

Conor McGregor’s message to Callum Walsh highlights signs of mutual respect rather than friendship. The former UFC champion encouraged the young boxer ahead of his seventh fight, saying, “I have no doubt in your skills, ability. I have been watching you closely. Dana vouches for you.” Walsh was touched by the gesture and nearly teared up after watching the clip.

He responded, “That’s it. Conor McGregor, thank you. Appreciated.” While their interaction shows admiration and national pride, it reflects professional respect more than a personal bond. McGregor recognized Walsh’s potential, and Walsh acknowledged the support, but their connection remains rooted in respect.

Having said that, it appears that although they have known each other for a while now, and clearly have respect for each other, they aren’t buddies in the conventional sense. Do you agree?