Ben Askren’s Health Battle Unites Jake Paul and Dana White After Chavez Jr. Win

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul didn’t just claim victory over former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.—he also used the spotlight to support a former rival in need. In his post-fight interview, ‘The Problem Child’ took a moment to highlight the severe crisis facing Ben Askren. But why does Askren need help?

The former Olympian and MMA fighter was hospitalized earlier this month with a severe case of pneumonia, which quickly escalated due to a staph infection. According to his wife, Amy Askren, he was in critical condition, unresponsive and sedated in a Wisconsin hospital. Subsequent updates revealed he was on a ventilator and ECMO machine but had begun showing signs of improvement.

Eventually, doctors determined Askren would require a lung transplant. Thankfully, with infections under control, he was officially added to the transplant list and is now awake. UFC President Dana White also offered support, sharing a donation link on his Instagram story. “Click the link to help Ben Askren,” he posted. And today, Paul joined the cause after his unanimous decision win over Chavez Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

As Alan Dawson of Give Me Sport reported, “Jake Paul using mic time to highlight Ben Askren’s medical situation. Encourages people to donate.” Interestingly, Paul defeated Askren back in April 2021 via first-round knockout. Regardless, this isn’t the first time Paul has spoken about Askren’s health crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul sent an emotional message to Ben Askren

Earlier this month, Jake Paul sent an emotional message of support for Ben Askren, who is currently battling a severe health crisis. Despite their heated past rivalry, ‘The Problem Child’ was sincere when expressing concern over his former opponent. “My prayers go out to him,” Paul told reporters before his fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

“I feel sorry for his family, I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” he added. “I just hope that he can recover because there’s so much more to life besides fighting and careers. I’m wishing him the best, and I’m here if they need any support.” Nakisa Bidarian, Paul’s business partner, later revealed that Paul wanted to get in touch with Askren’s family. But he chose to wait out of respect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That being said, Jake Paul seems to have joined the line of supporters to help Ben Askren in his time of need. Everyone from EssentiallySports wishes Askren and his family a fast recovery. What did you make of Paul’s gesture?