Claressa Shields Reveals Jon Jones’ Impact on Her in Emotional Post After His Retirement

For quite some time, the combat world has been clamoring for one blockbuster showdown—Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title. Hopes remained alive as Dana White kept teasing the matchup over the past year. But on Saturday, those hopes were shattered when White made a surprising announcement.

During a press conference in Azerbaijan, UFC president Dana White revealed that Jon Jones had contacted the UFC on Friday to inform them that he is officially retiring from the organization. White added that with Jones’ retirement, Aspinall will be elevated to the status of UFC heavyweight champion. This came as a bit of a shock for many, as only days ago, Jones was discussing a fight against Francis Ngannou. Regardless, Jones later confirmed White’s statement on X.

“Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC,” Jones wrote on Saturday after White’s statement. “This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years.” In the aftermath, three-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields weighed in with her reaction while wishing the 37-year-old a happy retirement. “Wow…. Happy Retirement Jonny Bones! Thank you for all you taught me in the cage! Truly a 🐐 ,” she wrote on X.

Jon Jones captured the UFC heavyweight title on March 4, 2023, with a dominant first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. He last competed on November 16, 2024, at UFC 309 in New York City, where he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO. Nonetheless, Jones and Shields seem to have a connected past, based on shared training experiences and mutual respect as combat sports athletes.

Claressa Shields’ friendship with Jon Jones

While Shields herself has retired from MMA, her friendship with Jon Jones was a pivotal part of her transition from boxing to MMA. According to her statements from 2021, the two champions go way back, with Shields revealing, “I had this conversation with Jonny Bones back in like 2017-16 where he was like, ‘Ay B, you’d be the perfect boxer to come into MMA.’”

At the time, she dismissed the idea, saying, “What the f*** are you talking about, no, never.” Years later, after signing with the PFL, Shields admitted to feeling anxious about her MMA debut, particularly about grappling. That’s when Jones stepped in. “He’s like, ‘Anxiety about what?’ I said, ‘Being choked, being slammed…’”

Jones didn’t just offer words—he got hands-on, teaching her the basics of jiu-jitsu. “He was like, ‘All right, get on your back,’” Shields recalled. Their bond has helped Shields overcome fear and embrace the grind. “The more I put myself in those scary positions, the more comfortable I am.”

That being said, Claressa Shields is clearly in support of the former UFC heavyweight champion, while Jones’ retirement and unfinished business with Tom Aspinall attracted criticism from many. Regardless, what did you think of Jones’ retirement?