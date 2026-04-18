Conor Benn Signs Major Deal With Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing as Ryan Garcia Fight Looms

Turns out Conor Benn really made $15 million from just one fight with Zuffa Boxing. And now, instead of chasing free agency, ‘The Destroyer’ has inked a new deal with the Dana White-led boxing promotion. What’s more, this new deal could lead him to an action-packed boxing match against one of boxing’s biggest stars, Ryan Garcia.

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Zuffa Boxing announced the news on Friday over social media. In the aftermath, both Dana White and Conor Benn appeared in an interview on First Take, where the duo revealed the details about their newly minted contract, which will see Benn fight under the Zuffa Boxing banner for multiple years.

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“We signed a one-fight deal with him,” White told Stephen A. Smith. “Now, we have signed a two-and-a-half-year, five-fight deal with him to stay with Zuffa Boxing.”

When Smith pressed Benn about his next endeavor inside the squared circle, Ryan Garcia quickly became the talking point.

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“Whoever wants it, they can get it…,” Benn said, before adding, “[I want to fight] Garcia.”

“I agree with everything he said,” White added. “That’s why I am in the business right now to make the fights that people want to see. This sport is way more broken than I thought it was. I have already done more fights this year than all the promoters combined. My job is to figure out how to pay him and pay me. I gotta make sure there’s enough money for everybody. His job is to be a bada—.”

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This comes after Ryan Garcia called out Benn for a fight after the latter’s latest win over Regis Prograis. Benn had also accepted the challenge. And a few days ago, Garcia himself had confirmed that he would fight Conor Benn next in August in Las Vegas during a live stream. Despite clear intentions from both sides, their promoters have yet to make an official announcement to finalize the bout.

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Benn was originally signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, but left the promotion abruptly after his contract ended. This made headlines, as Hearn and Benn started feuding over interviews. Hearn and Benn had hinted that they could come back together, but with Benn’s new deal, that won’t happen in the next two-and-a-half years.

As for the Benn vs. Garcia fight, the rivalry extends well beyond the fighters themselves. Dana White, who is backing Benn, and Oscar De La Hoya, representing Garcia, have been at odds for years. Their feud has only intensified since White entered the boxing world.

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That adds another layer of intrigue, making it particularly interesting to see whether the two promoters can navigate their differences and reach an agreement for a potential showdown. In any case, Conor Benn isn’t the only one to have signed a multi-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing. Jai Opetia, Efe Ajagba, and Callum Smith have also signed multi-fight deals with Zuffa.

But White’s isn’t content with just these names. In fact, he has tried to poach the biggest name in Matchroom’s stable.

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Eddie Hearn reveals Dana White tried to sign Anthony Joshua

The Matchroom boss has opened up about an unexpected approach from Dana White to lure Anthony Joshua away from Matchroom. The longtime promoter explained that the situation first came to light through media reports, catching him completely off guard.

“I’ll tell you a story because Dana White’s relevant,” Hearn said. “About two contracts ago, the media ran a story: AJ in talks with Dana White. And I’m like, ‘What the f***?’”

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When he confronted Joshua, the heavyweight star confirmed the contact but made his loyalty clear.

“‘Yeah, he called me out of the blue… I told him straight away. I said, I’m with Eddie.’ But we had a good chat… we talked for like half an hour.”

Hearn later discussed the situation directly with White, who confirmed Joshua’s stance.

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“There aren’t a lot of people like that… So I will always be indebted to him.”

That being said, it appears Dana White is trying everything he can to bring all the top names into his promotion. In some cases, he was successful, but in others, Dana White still has some work to do.