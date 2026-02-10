Conor McGregor, Brock Lesnar’s Daughter, and Others Join Jake Paul in Celebrating Fiancée Jutta Leerdam’s Olympic Gold

Jake Paul and his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, were all over social media, heading into the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. With wishes and support, the YouTuber-turned-boxer sent the 27-year-old Dutch speed skater into her first competition on Monday—women’s 1000m speed skating race.

Earlier that day, Leerdam’s Dutch teammate, Femke Kok, had already broken the event’s Winter Games record. But with Paul in the bleachers, cheering, the 2022 silver medalist shattered that record to set a new one, as she won in 1 minute, 12.31 seconds at the race. And her excitement was obvious.

Jutta Leerdam still can’t believe it

As she crossed the line, securing her, Jutta Leerdam threw her arms in the air and let out a shout. It didn’t take her long to make her way to the boards, where Jake Paul was. Blowing kisses and gesturing a heart shape with her hands, tears and mascara streaked her cheeks.

“Everyone saw how hard a position I had in the last pair, after a super good time. For everyone, it was surreal,” said Leerdam. She was up against defending champion Miho Takagi of Japan in the day’s final heat. “It feels amazing. Just like a cherry on top of my career, basically. It’s perfect.”

Meanwhile, Paul was ecstatic about his fiancée’s latest achievement. “After Femke hit the Olympic record, then SHE breaks the Olympic record,” Paul said. “Just the best thing ever.” The work isn’t done, however. Jutta Leerdam still has another medal to bag next Sunday at the 500m race.

The 27-year-old previously won 12 world championship medals, with six golds. Still, her latest win was special to her, as she took to social media, sharing a post, celebrating the win. “OLYMPIC CHAMPION 1000 METER!!!!!! I can’t believe it!!!” Leerdam wrote, sharing pictures from the event.

Although the gold medal went to the Netherlands, Leerdam’s home country, stars across America celebrated proudly. The likes of Conor McGregor and Brock Lesnar’s daughter joined Jake Paul in congratulating the new champion.

Jake Paul can’t stop crying

‘The Problem Child’ was one of the first few to react to the post. “Still crying,” he commented. Notably, Paul met Leerdam over Instagram before eventually meeting in Miami and started dating. The couple got engaged last year and announced on Instagram.

Meanwhile, sports broadcaster for BT Sports, Caroline Pearce, congratulated Leerdam with emojis. “👏👏👏🥇🥇🥇,” she wrote. Pearce also worked for the UFC as a presenter in the past.

The likes of Conor McGregor, Ian Garry, and Brock Lesnar’s daughter, Mya Lesnar, expressed their praise by liking the post. Notably, McGregor and Paul aren’t exactly friends, as they have traded verbal blows over social media over the years.

Logan Paul, Jake’s older brother, also joined the conversation. “Greatest feat of all time,” the WWE star wrote. In the reality TV show Paul American, Leerdam once called out Logan, telling him she felt he didn’t truly have his brother Jake’s back—especially online versus in real life.

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, who also competed at the 2026 Winter Games, also congratulated Leerdam. “Congrats!!!!❤️,” she wrote. Vonn participated in the women’s downhill alpine skiing event, but she crashed just 13 seconds into her run.

Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann wrapped up her message in three words. “This is power🔥♥️,” Lehmann wrote. Although Leerdam and Lehmann don’t share a connection, they have a vast following on social media in common.

Over at UFC, Mackenzie Dern chimed in. “👏👏👏 congratulations,” she wrote. And others, like MMA journalist Helen Yee, had a similar message for Leerdam. “Congratulations!!🎉,” Yee wrote.

Similarly, PFL flyweight fighter Dakota Ditcheva also congratulated Leerdam. “Amazing! Congratulations🌟,” Ditcheva wrote. Meanwhile, former UFC fighter and boxer Holly Holm wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥.” Last year, Holm signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions before making her comeback to boxing.

While Jake Paul is making headlines for the wrong reasons, his speed skating fiancée is gathering praise for the right ones. Did you watch her race?