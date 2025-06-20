Conor McGregor Faces Another Humiliation After Alleged Ibiza Nightclub Incident

At this point, Conor McGregor’s name seems to enter headlines more often for punches thrown outside the ring than inside it. The former two-division UFC world champion was back in the spotlight again this week—this time, not for an octagon comeback or a title bout, but due to an early-morning altercation in Ibiza that quickly spiraled into viral chaos, memes, and even a “BoxRec update” that has the internet buzzing.

According to The Sun, McGregor allegedly knocked out a clubgoer at Pacha nightclub around 5:53 a.m. on June 17. The footage reportedly shows the Irishman landing two quick punches on an unidentified man, who immediately collapses. The man was then escorted out by security, while McGregor remained inside. As of now, no arrests have been made, and local authorities have confirmed that they are not pursuing an investigation.

However, the internet, ever quick with satire, responded in its own way. McGregor’s BoxRec profile—a website typically reserved for legitimate professional boxing records—was humorously “updated” by fans to include his alleged nightclub encounters as official “bouts.” The parody image shows five tongue-in-cheek fight listings, including one against an “Unnamed club-goer” on June 17, 2025, resulting in a KO win in the “Ibiza Nightclub, Spain.” Another entry jokes about McGregor facing off against the Miami Heat mascot “Burnie” at the NBA Finals in 2023, hilariously marked as a no-contest after McGregor “tested positive for cocaine.” The image also swaps out McGregor’s professional headshot for his now-famous mugshot, adding insult to injury—or perhaps, punchline to punch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxing Only Full Fights (@onlyfullfights) Expand Post

AD

Wayne Lineker, owner of Ibiza’s Ocean Beach Club and brother of footballer Gary Lineker, identified the alleged victim as a man named Joe Gomez. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Lineker claimed: “He took two punches from Conor McGregor in Pacha for absolutely no reason … He took the punches like a champion.” He further wrote: “To say I’m disappointed is an understatement.” While Gomez was reportedly not seriously injured, the club owner described the ordeal as “a shock.”

McGregor, known for his swagger and brash persona, responded to the surrounding buzz not with a denial, but with a celebratory post on X (formerly Twitter): “To celebrate winning the league I took our Black Forge Inn football squad away on holiday to Ibiza! All expense paid, VIP’s! LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!” He followed it up with advice: “Reach out, link up, join a team! Get active! For the sake of your mental health you will thank yourself for doing this!”

Despite the casual tone, the incident adds to a growing list of McGregor’s off-field confrontations, including a 2019 pub punch in Dublin and an aggressive outburst at another Ibiza venue in 2022. Though legal consequences appear unlikely this time, critics are raising questions about his readiness—mentally and physically—for a professional comeback. With his much-hyped return bout against Michael Chandler now scrapped due to a broken toe, fans and analysts alike are left wondering: is McGregor’s comeback slipping further into the realm of fantasy?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe Rogan slams Conor McGregor as ‘pathetic’ over infamous bus attack that injured UFC fighter

When Conor McGregor’s name comes up, it often evokes images of spinning knockouts, pay-per-view records, and UFC gold. But for many—including longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan—there’s another, far less celebrated chapter of the Irishman’s legacy: the infamous bus attack at UFC 223 media day in 2018.

The incident unfolded in April of that year when McGregor, in a bid to confront rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, stormed the Barclays Center loading dock in Brooklyn with an entourage. In a moment of chaos, he launched a steel dolly through the window of a fighter transport bus, narrowly missing Nurmagomedov but seriously affecting others inside. UFC lightweight contender Michael Chiesa was injured by shattered glass and later hospitalized, ultimately being pulled from his scheduled fight that weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe Rogan, who has called thousands of UFC fights but rarely veers into personal condemnation, didn’t mince words during the live broadcast of UFC 223. Opening the show with a raw assessment, he stated: “It’s a disgrace. It’s pathetic, it’s disgusting. I hate it.” His frustration wasn’t just about the act itself—it was deeply personal. Rogan, a vocal fan of McGregor’s fighting style and career achievements, continued: “I hate that it happened. And I hate that it happened, caused by a guy I love. I’m a giant Conor McGregor fan, and to see him step out this badly just really, really upsets me.”

While Nurmagomedov would go on to submit McGregor at UFC 229 and effectively close the chapter on their rivalry inside the cage, the repercussions of that Brooklyn moment lingered. Chiesa filed a lawsuit, McGregor was arrested, and the UFC was left to patch up both its reputation and a disrupted event card. For Rogan—and many fans watching—it was a jarring reminder that the octagon’s greatest stars can still falter when the cameras aren’t rolling.