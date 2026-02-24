Conor McGregor, Shakur Stevenson, and Others React to Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao Netflix Rematch

It’s finally happening! And names like Conor McGregor and Shakur Stevenson can’t stop weighing in. Why? Because boxing’s only eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, has spent years pursuing a long-awaited rematch with his longtime rival Floyd Mayweather Jr.—a sequel that always seemed just out of reach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, fresh reports confirm that the legendary pair have agreed to run it back on September 19 in Las Vegas, 11 years after their first showdown—this time streaming live on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two of the greatest icons in boxing history will meet again,” Netflix wrote on Instagram alongside a poster. “FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. MANNY PACQUIAO. The first-ever professional boxing match at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Saturday, September 19. LIVE globally only on Netflix.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time these two icons shared the ring was in 2015, when their showdown—billed as the ‘Fight of the Century’—saw Floyd Mayweather neutralize Manny Pacquiao with his trademark defensive mastery. Though fans criticized the cautious approach, Mayweather secured a unanimous decision victory.

Pacquiao later insisted he had entered the bout with a shoulder injury that hampered his performance. The Filipino Hall of Famer ended a nearly four-year retirement last year, returning to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. The contest, however, ended in a controversial majority draw, leaving unfinished business in its wake.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Mayweather, meanwhile, officially retired in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor in their high-profile crossover boxing match. Since then, he has remained active through exhibition bouts and is even scheduled to face Mike Tyson in an exhibition in Congo on April 25.

Outside the ring, Mayweather is dealing with multiple legal and financial disputes. He has reportedly been sued by multiple parties over unpaid bills. He also filed a $340 million lawsuit against his former broadcaster, Showtime. Regardless, when the boxing world found out about it, they had to chime in with their two cents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor McGregor was left speechless with Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao

‘The Mystic Mac’ took to his Instagram story to share his thoughts. “[Wide eye emoji] 👀,” McGregor wrote while sharing a post about the fight. McGregor’s own 2017 fight against Mayweather sold 4.6 million pay-per-view units and collected $55.4 million through gate revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shakur Stevenson had a similar idea, as he used emojis to share his thoughts. “[Goat emojis] 🐐🐐,” Stevenson wrote on X. Stevenson has long been compared to Mayweather thanks to their defensive boxing style. The WBO super lightweight champion has even admitted on multiple occasions that he is a huge Mayweather fan.

Meanwhile, Nico Ali Walsh went a step further. Walsh shared a ‘GIF’ of Manny Pacquiao slowly turning his face towards the camera, seemingly ready to exact revenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Paul, however, had a lot more words in his reaction. “I love Canelo and Bud on Netflix. I love Ryan and Barrios on DAZN. I love Manny and Money back for a pro-fight. I hope ESPN gets back in soon, too. It’s all good for growing boxing. That should be the focus,” Paul wrote on X. Interestingly, it was Jake Paul who kicked off boxing’s Netflix era, with his November 2024 fight against Mike Tyson.

Also among the people talking, influencer boxer Salt Papi shared his thoughts. “Uy Philippines Go Manny!!!” Papi wrote. Notably, Papi, whose real name is Nathaniel Bustamante, also shares Pacquiao’s roots in the Philippines.

That said, the entire boxing world seems fired up for the long-awaited rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao. Still, it’s worth remembering that Mayweather is 48 and Pacquiao is 47—so there’s a real possibility that, on fight night, their performances reflect their age. Would you watch it?