Dana White Drops Major News on Canelo vs. Crawford Showdown

Boxing fans have been buzzing for months, waiting for the smoke to clear on one of the sport’s biggest rumors. Now it’s finally official. Two giants of the game—Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, the king of the super middleweights, and Terence “Bud” Crawford—are set to collide in a fight that could define this era. The two pound-for-pound bests have been headliners for years, filling arenas and smashing records, but until now, the idea of them sharing the same ring felt like a dream more than a reality. But it a finally happening. However, more important than that is the latest update. Thanks to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and UFC President Dana White, the massive event set for September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be streamed live on Netflix, free for all across the globe.

Breaking the news in his own direct style, Dana White declared, “Canelo vs. Crawford is live and free on Netflix, September 13, Allegiant Stadium. Tickets at sale now on ticketmaster.com. Live and free, unless you don’t have Netflix. If you don’t have Netflix, what the hell are you doing? Get Netflix right now if you don’t have Netflix, you live under a rock or something.” For months, there were speculations regarding the streaming. Will it be a pay-per-view or a free-for-all type deal? Thankfully, the organizers have come through for boxing fans, making it an exciting event to look out for.

White, making his first big splash as a boxing promoter under the TKO and Sela banner, didn’t hide his excitement when speaking to The Guardian. “Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing, and this is right up my alley. Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo v Crawford? It’s literally a once-in-a-lifetime fight.” The enthusiasm is understandable—this isn’t just a fight, it’s a spectacle.

As the hype builds, so do the betting lines—and they’re leaning heavily toward Canelo. The Mexican superstar’s edge in size, his comfort in heavier divisions, and his renowned knockout power are all fueling the odds in his favor. But Crawford, the 41-0 tactician from Nebraska, isn’t blinking.

Terence Crawford shrugs off underdog status

Speaking with TMZ Sports a few days ago, he dismissed the narrative outright, saying, “I’ve been fighting bigger guys all my life.” Despite being labeled the underdog, the soft-spoken but supremely confident American isn’t just predicting a win—he’s promising it. “Of course I will beat him,” Crawford said, making it clear he trusts his skills, speed, and smarts to overcome whatever physical edge Canelo Alvarez brings. For Crawford, this isn’t about a paycheck or a headline; it’s about history. “It’s the biggest fight that can be made in boxing today,” he added, viewing it as his chance to lock his name among the sport’s immortals.

Both fighters know what’s at stake. Canelo, with over 60 victories and a résumé stacked with titles, risks his throne as boxing’s current face if he falters. Terence Crawford, meanwhile, puts his unblemished record and reputation as one of the most technically complete fighters in jeopardy. As he admitted bluntly, “We both have a lot to lose.”

Still, the elephant in the room remains: size, power, and experience. Canelo’s history in heavier divisions and his punishing punch have many analysts predicting an uphill battle for the 37-year-old. But the Omaha native is embracing the challenge, leaning on his craft and experience against larger foes to rewrite the story. Judging by his calm confidence, Crawford isn’t planning to let the odds decide the ending—he is.