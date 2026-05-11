Dana White Fires Back After Roy Jones Jr. Accuses Zuffa of ‘Killing’ Boxing, Making Fighters “Kiss A—”

UFC CEO Dana White is fighting a war against the old guard in boxing. Since TKO-backed Zuffa Boxing entered the sport, there’s been considerable friction with the sport’s established leaders. And former world champion Roy Jones Jr. is one of those pushing back. He recently accused Dana White and Zuffa Boxing of trying to “kill” the sport to turn it into UFC.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You gotta kiss their a— if you want to fight,” Jones Jr. told Fight Hub TV. “Most of the people around are too idiotic to understand what is really happening. They don’t understand… By the time they get it, it’s already too late… We’re going to kill the history of boxing to make it look like the UFC?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Roy Jones Jr. is referring to the UFC model Dana White wants to establish within the new boxing promotion. Instead of the four three-letter sanctioning bodies, UFC wants to establish UBOs (Unified Boxing Organizations), which will allow them to have their own belts and rankings. Many have criticized it for being coercive and against boxers’ interests.

The Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, passed by the House in March 2026, will allow Zuffa to do this. The Revival Act adds to the existing Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, which was passed in 2000. In any case, UFC CEO and Zuffa Boxing head Dana White isn’t having any of it. He has responded to the accusations during the post-fight presser for Shane Mosley Jr. vs. Serhii Bohachuk at Zuffa Boxing 06.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think everybody’s gonna have opinions, and especially the traditional guys who came up the way that they did,” White said. “I don’t know whose a— you got a kiss around here to get fights. Probably got to be [Ishmael Hinson] or Harrison or somebody. When Roy says something like you got to kiss their a— to do this and that, I think that if you ask any of the fighters, they would tell you that we treat them very well, treat them like professional athletes.

“And any of the interactions that I’ve had through Ishmael and Harrison have been nothing but respectful. So, I don’t know where that’s coming from, but I do like Roy, and everybody’s entitled to their opinions. I’m sure when you come into a business, and you start to cause disruption, you’re gonna ruffle some feathers. It’s gonna happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Dana White’s claims that fighters don’t have to cozy up with the UFC managers to get fights, Colby Covington recently alleged that the promotion “ices” fighters who refuse matchups proposed by executives. According to Covington, athletes are pressured into accepting whatever bout is offered, as turning it down can leave them sidelined indefinitely and without income.

ADVERTISEMENT

In any case, reports suggest that Zuffa Boxing is eyeing a big name in boxing, which, of course, Jones Jr. won’t like.

Dana White is close to signing Shakur Stevenson

According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Shakur Stevenson is nearing an agreement that would make him the first elite pound-for-pound level fighter to officially join Zuffa Boxing. The undefeated American is coming off a dominant win over Teofimo Lopez earlier this year, where he captured the WBO and The Ring junior welterweight titles to improve his professional record to 25-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

At just 28 years old, Stevenson is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in boxing today, currently sitting at No. 3 on The Ring’s pound-for-pound rankings. His arrival would also give White another potential blockbuster matchup involving Conor Benn in the future. White snatched Benn earlier this year from promotional rival Eddie Hearn. There are also rumors that Zuffa might be signing Devin Haney.

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears that despite all the efforts from the likes of Roy Jones Jr., Nico Ali Walsh, Eddie Hearn, and others, Zuffa Boxing is continuing its upward ascent. But do you think it’s bad for boxing?