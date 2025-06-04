Dana White Hit Hard by Canelo vs. Crawford Fallout as UFC’s Worst Fear on Netflix Deal Rears Head

The growing role of Netflix in the combat sports world is unprecedented. From having no experience in live streaming until a year ago, the streaming giant has been quietly positioning itself as one of the biggest combat sports broadcasters in the business. After an electric debut with the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson clash last November, followed by a massive $5 billion deal with WWE, Netflix was closing in on another whopping partnership with Dana White. With UFC’s deal with ESPN set to expire by the end of 2025, rumors started floating that White and his team might switch to Netflix.

With WWE, also owned by TKO Holdings(UFC’s parent company), already finding its new home on the streaming platform, it seems like a no-brainer that UFC would be the next entrant. However, the world of combat sports is not that simple. Just when it seemed like TKO and Netflix were closing in on a deal, things appear to be moving toward shaky ground.

According to reports, there are several reasons behind the supposed falling out. However, prominent combat sports reporter Luke Thomas believes the cause could be His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford bout set for September 13. A few days ago, Thomas uploaded a video on his YouTube channel to give an update on the back-channel negotiations. After nearly 50 minutes of in-depth discussion on current events, the insider dissected the ongoing Netflix-TKO discussion. “Turki appears to have blown up everything between the UFC/TKO and Netflix,” he revealed.

Highlighting the rumors, the insider claimed that His Excellency’s desire to include the Canelo-Crawford fight in the TKO-Netflix deal has resulted in Netflix having apprehensions about the UFC deal because of the burgeoning costs. “Not merely for Canelo-Crawford, but apparently, according to some rumoring, that’s all we have, it might have been so bad that TKO is now having questions about Netflix having interest in UFC at all,” Thomas shared.

That has resulted in ESPN gaining an advantage over Netflix, as the rift in discussions benefits their prospect of TKO Holding renewing their UFC-ESPN deal. “That has actually increased leverage for ESPN for the UFC to come back to them. Because that would still be the best player given who’s available for all the reasons aforementioned,” the insider added.

Thomas further revealed how Netflix wanted only the pay-per-view top-tier content of Dana White’s company rather than all the “Apex slop.” He further emphasized, “Because of how poorly it went with the Canelo-Crawford negotiations, there might have been a receding of Netflix’s interest more broadly in TKO at all,” indicating growing concerns on the part of both TKO and Netflix to enter into an agreement with each other. While the insider believes that Netflix is not completely out of the race yet, it is looking pretty grim now. And as things stand, Dana White and his company might have to move back to their old home.

Dana White to turn back to ESPN?

Luke Thomas explained that despite being in the open market for 2 months now and attracting offers from several streaming giants, in the end, the UFC and Dana White may be forced to return to ESPN. “Looks to me like they’re going to stay with ESPN at least in some capacity. Might just be pay-per-view and fight nights that are on the road, you know,” he hinted.

However, the insider was worried about the UFC APEX events, as they are far less attractive. “Netflix might want, you know, some of the premium end, and ESPN might want some of the premium end. But like, who would buy the Apex fights without a premium end of the product? That’s the only thing that moves unit. Nothing else works,” he concluded.

As things stand currently, Thomas’ prediction might come true. Several reports have claimed that with multiple suitors emerging, TKO Holding might split the company’s streaming rights into multiple packages. According to John Ourand, ESPN seems to be leading that race for the company’s linear TV rights. They would also like to retain UFC’s pay-per-view business. However, that is the area where they are facing direct competition from Netflix and Amazon.

So, as things stand, we are in for quite a chaotic ride. Whether it is because of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s vision for boxing or not doesn’t matter. What matters is that the landscape of UFC might be changing completely, and Dana White may have to take whatever is available.

