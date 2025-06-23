Dana White Issues Two-Word Response as UFC Legend Turns to Jake Paul for Boxing Return

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to go head-to-head with UFC 317, as both events are scheduled to take place simultaneously on Saturday, June 28th, each competing for viewers’ attention. Interestingly, one of Dana White’s former fighters has joined Paul’s promotion to stage her highly anticipated return to boxing. As for White’s reaction? He summed it up in just two words.

‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul is set to face former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Adding to the spectacle, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will make her boxing return on Paul’s co-main event, taking on Yolanda Vega. Meanwhile, UFC 317 will unfold the same night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, featuring the highly anticipated Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira showdown. So, the question is, how did White take this news?

“I didn’t even f**king know that,” White said when asked about his thoughts on competing with Paul’s event. “I don’t even know his fight, so that’s how concerned I am about it.” When informed that Holm is in the co-main event, White shared his surprised reaction with two words: “No s**t.” Interestingly, the 43-year-old mixed martial artist left the UFC on January 13, 2025, after requesting and being granted her release from the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Fighting (@mmafighting) Expand Post

AD

She moved over to Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) for her boxing return in May 2025, with the official announcement made on May 14, 2025, during a press conference for the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing event. Holm’s last appearance in the octagon came on April 13, 2024, at UFC 300 in Las Vegas, Nevada, when she lost to Kayla Harrison via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:47 of the second round.

Holm’s last boxing match, on the other hand, was on May 11, 2013, against Mary McGee at the Route 66 Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She secured a unanimous decision, successfully defending her IBA and WBF light welterweight titles. Holm later retired from boxing to focus on her career in MMA, but boxing has lured her back to the ring. But the question is, can Holm perform at the same level after 12 years out of the squared circle?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Holly Holm is locked and loaded for the boxing return on the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. card

Despite her age and absence from boxing, Holm is in the best shape of her life, at least according to longtime coach Mike Winkeljohn. “She’s sitting down on her punches, she’s hitting harder, and I’m really excited about where she’s at right now,” Winkeljohn said. Even undefeated Yolanda Vega’s aggressive style doesn’t seem to bother the 43-year-old.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 246-Holm vs Pennington, January 18, 2020 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Holly Holm during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports , 18.01.2020 22:43:05, 15058593, Holly Holm, T-Mobile Arena, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 15058593

“If Vega comes hard, she’s gonna run into a train on the other side,” Winkeljohn warned. Holm will be fighting at 135 pounds, the same as her weight in MMA, giving her added strength and confidence. This doesn’t mean there haven’t been calls for her retirement, but Winkeljohn is confident in her abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“She’s in better shape than 99.999 percent of the fighters out there,” said Winkeljohn. “Her goal is to get back to the top of boxing.”

That being said, it appears Dana White doesn’t really see the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. event as competition, even though both events will unfold simultaneously. However, he was surprised by Holm’s appearance on Paul’s co-main event. Do you think Holm will make a successful return to boxing?