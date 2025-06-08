Dana White Makes Admission on Boxing Future After Canelo vs. Crawford Exit Rumors

The story starts back in 2001, when Dana White, along with casino moguls Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, his old schoolmates from Bishop Gorman, formed Zuffa, LLC, and bought the UFC for just $2 million. At the time, the promotion was buried in debt and banned in several U.S. states. Under Dana White’s leadership, the UFC underwent a massive transformation. He professionalized the sport, introduced structured rules to reduce violence, and worked tirelessly to get MMA sanctioned across the country. Fast forward 24 years, and Dana White isn’t just the president but also the face of MMA itself. But now, with the launch of TKO Boxing and his deepening involvement in the world of boxing, he’s seeing firsthand just how differently the sport operates. And he’s actually thrilled about it.

Just a few hours ago, MMA Fighting shared a clip from the UFC 316 press conference where Dana White expressed excitement about his new boxing venture. While he bluntly admitted, “There’s a lot of f—ed up things about boxing,” he also praised one aspect of the sport: its ability to keep things wrapped up until the opportune moment. “But they don’t say sh-t. I mean, nobody talks. It’s the most amazing thing,” he said. The 55-year-old, of course, was responding to questions about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford bout in September.

He further explained that he actually appreciates how boxers and promoters keep things quiet, unlike in the UFC, where fighters often leak news before it’s official. “If we sign a deal, I’ve got to f—ing get out my phone quick and say it because 90,000 people will be out there talking about it. [But] These guys don’t talk,” he added, shaking his head. A second later, he made the surprising revelation. “I’m promoting the fight,” he said, admitting to his involvement in the mega bout.

But not too long ago, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, who had earlier tasked Dana White with the promotion of the event, had revealed that the 55-year-old will no longer be involved with the fight. Sources reported that the date conflicted with UFC 320, which was earlier scheduled for the same date in September. But now it seems, Dana White is back on board for the bout.

When asked directly whether the fight is still happening in Vegas, Dana White replied cryptically, “I’ll let you guys know when it’s time to let you know.” That comment only added fuel to the fire. Especially since just weeks earlier, HE Alalshikh had taken to X, asserting that he would be the one making all the official announcements about Canelo-Crawford. Now Dana White’s saying it’ll be him. So, whose show is it really? Moreover, it seems like the communication between the two power players isn’t in the best shape at the moment. Why not?

Dana White foggy on last talk with HE Turki Alalshikh

While the UFC CEO insists they’re still working together with the Saudi Royal, his recent comments suggest a disconnect. When asked by Bloody Elbow about why HE Alalshikh seemed to have cut him out of recent promotional announcements for the Canelo vs. Crawford bout, White appeared genuinely in the dark. Not only did he say he didn’t know what happened, but he also admitted he couldn’t even remember the last time the two spoke.

“I don’t really know [what happened],” White said. “Listen, when we’re at work in UFC headquarters, I’m in my own little world, man. I don’t pay attention to any of that s—. I know what’s going on, I know what we’re doing, [But] I don’t really pay attention to that stuff. It doesn’t matter to me…, I don’t even remember the last time I talked to him [HE Alalshikh], but we’re good. We’re very good.”

Still, Dana White maintains that business is running as usual, regardless of how things might appear for people on the outside. The real focus remains on the mega-fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford for all involved. Good to hear!

