Dana White Makes Big Canelo-Crawford Confession as He Clears Up Biggest Misconception About TKO Boxing

Despite all the criticism and doubts, Dana White has gotten the boxing world talking. Earlier this year, the UFC head honcho, alongside TKO Group and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, announced the creation of a new boxing entity, along the same lines as the UFC. With it came true White’s old boxing dream that had remained unfulfilled in the past. Why? Because he found the sport of boxing “broken beyond repair.”

The 55-year-old is now determined to repair everything, which, in his opinion, he feels is wrong with the business of boxing. The genesis of that attempt will be with the blockbuster Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown on September 12, which HE Alashikh has tasked him with leading. White has already made his intentions of making immediate changes to the landscape, and the Canelo-Crawford fight is the perfect event to get eyes on the league. However, what happens after that? With no clear directions and announcements, many experts predict a slow death for Dana White’s boxing dream again. However, the CEO of UFC remains unfazed.

Dana White is still keeping it under wraps

Recently, White appeared on the Full Send Podcast, where he explained what the current scenario looks like from his purview. “The stuff that I’m doing with boxing, we haven’t even announced yet. Nobody even knows what the f*ck I am doing,” the UFC head honcho revealed. According to him, despite Canelo-Crawford being the biggest event of the modern era, it is not a Zuffa boxing event. He is promoting that event because it will be a perfect foundation for the boxing league they are envisioning.

“This(Canelo vs. Crawford) is a one-time deal. I’m promoting this fight for Sheikh Turki, and then we’ll announce what we’re going to be doing. What we’re going to be doing will kick off next year,” he stated, revealing the timeline. Without giving away much, the 55-year-old clarified that his boxing league will resemble the UFC contender series, where he will put on the best fights and will also shed the limelight on youngsters.

So, per Dana White’s assurance, we’ll have to wait until next year to get a clearer picture of what we can expect. Because, as of now, not many boxers are too excited about the new league, especially after the reported salary structure of the league was leaked online. One of whom is Shakur Stevenson.

Boxers won’t go for that

A report by Boxing Scene gave a glimpse of the financial blueprint the new league has for its boxers. According to the report, Dana White and TKO are planning to bring a similar pay structure as the UFC to the squared circle.

Unranked Fighters – $20,000 per fight

Ranked between 5 to 10 – $50,000 per fight

Ranked 3rd and 4th – $125,000 per fight

Title challengers – $375,000 per fight

Defending champions – $750,000

Like the UFC, fighters will receive performance-based bonuses, but these amounts pale in comparison to top boxers’ earnings per title defense. Although these figures may vary slightly, the threshold should remain unchanged. When WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson learned of these reports, on a recent Ariel Helwani Show, he reacted with predictable dismay.

“I like Dana. Dana is a great guy. [The] only thing that I say, just pay me. I’m not trying to get a pay cut. I know these guys are trying to bring the pay back down. I’m not with that,” he said. The Newark native even rejected the idea of a performance-based bonus, claiming it won’t make a difference. “You can’t bring somebody… give somebody a certain amount of money, and bring them back down… I disagree with that,” he concluded, making his intentions clear.

Well, if the reported pay structure holds any truth, Dana White will have a hard time luring in big names, no matter how hard he tries. So, let’s hope the big revelation after the Canelo-Crawford fight has something for those at the top, too. What do you think?